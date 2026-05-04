Florida GOP candidate reveals why 'amazing' fundraising haul and key Trump moves suggest midterm 'optimism'

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Scott Singer, the former Republican mayor of Boca Raton and a candidate for Congress in Florida, is touting a significant campaign fundraising haul while outlining to Fox News Digital the reasons why he believes there is reason for optimism for the GOP in November.

Singer’s first-quarter fundraising numbers in the 2026 cycle showed him significantly outraising incumbent Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., by a nearly 3-to-1 margin, along with slightly more cash on hand, despite being a first-time candidate.

As a result of Florida’s new redistricting push, Singer recently announced he will be running in the redrawn 25th congressional district, and it is unclear which district Moskowitz will decide to run in, but Singer tells Fox News Digital he is "very pleased" with the financial support he’s gotten from almost 3,600 contributors

"We're very pleased that we had an amazing fundraising quarter, one of the best of any Republican challenger in the nation," Singer said. "I think it's going well because people are really enthused about our candidacy. I think people are ready for change. They're upset with the progress of Congress."

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With most pundits predicting a tough time for Republicans in the upcoming midterms as they attempt to hold a razor-thin majority in the House and tight majority in the Senate along with historical headwinds, Singer says he sees "great reason for optimism" as he campaigns in his race.

"We have a strong economy, the strongest we've had in years, record growth in GDP inflation before the latest blip, which is temporary because of the Iran conflict," Singer explained. "Inflation was at the lowest level we had for years and voters understand that it was the one unchecked runaway inflation under President Biden that put us in this situation."

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Singer continued, "President Trump and the administration have done so much to bring prices down across the board, and cutting regulations will continue to do that. The biggest tax cut in American history is reaching American taxpayers right now, with huge refunds going to individuals and the average refund for 12 million small businesses of $7,000 and that was done with every Democrat in Congress voting against it."

Singer told Fox News Digital the GOP is now the "party of the middle" class thanks to tax-cutting policies for tips and overtime, and said he believes those "real benefits" will continue to take effect over the next year.

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"I think people are going to be more optimistic," Singer said. "If you look at so many objective indicators and not the panic that some media outlets put out there, things are great and when you interview voters and ask them about policies, they lean more to the right. They support the Republican agenda. That's why I feel very optimistic, and I think other candidates, if we focus on the agenda and less on what the media would have us buy into comments about personality, it really affects what we're doing on paychecks and what we are doing on the border."

Republicans currently hold a razor-thin majority in the U.S. House of Representatives heading into the 2026 midterms, one of the narrowest controlling margins in nearly a century, with Democrats widely believed to be holding an edge, especially given the party in power historically sees losses in midterm elections.

Aggressive redistricting by both parties in states across the country has complicated the situation even further.

Democrats have been hammering President Trump and the Republican Party on high gas prices and the economy, and a spokesperson for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee pushed back on the Republican agenda in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"Florida Republicans knew they couldn’t win on their cost-raising, billionaire-first, wildly unpopular agenda that’s crushing working families and small businesses, which is why they’re desperate to gerrymander the maps and rig the midterms," DCCC spokesperson Nebeyatt Betre said. "Any Republican who claims the GOP’s price-spiking policies are popular only proves the fact they have no idea what voters are feeling right now."