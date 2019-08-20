Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis asked for no hurricanes in Western Wall prayer

Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis prayed in Israel that his state doesn't get hit by a hurricane this year.

The Sunshine State governor revealed Monday that he kept with tradition by sticking a slip of paper with a written prayer in between the crevices at the Western Wall in Jerusalem during his May visit.

“Good Lord, spare us hurricanes this year,” the governor of the state hit with the most storms said he wrote on the paper.

He recounted the prayer in Fort Meyers while announcing a federal reimbursement request that could provide Florida communities with $150 million in relief from the costs of cleaning up after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

The White House needs to approve the request.

Florida Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said he also inserted a prayer -- the same as the governor's -- during the trip in May.

President Trump became the first sitting president to visit the wall and leave a note in May 2017.

No hurricanes have hit Florida so far in this year's storm season, typically between August and October, although one did occur in July in 2005.

