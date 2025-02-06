FLASHBACK: Former AOC aide challenging Pelosi wore shirt depicting Nazi collaborator

A former aide to Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., was once pictured wearing a shirt that depicted a Nazi collaborator in an image that resurfaced after the "Squad" staffer announced a congressional campaign against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.

Saikat Chakrabarti managed Ocasio-Cortez's congressional campaign in 2018, serving as chief of staff to the progressive member before leaving just one year later after publicly criticizing some Democratic lawmakers.

After Ocasio-Cortez won her first election, Chakrabarti sported a shirt with the face of Nazi sympathizer Subhas Chandra Bose, an Indian nationalist who collaborated with the Nazis during World War II, during an interview to talk about the new congresswoman's emerging political career.

The video, titled "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Chief of Staff on Acting Fast in Congress," was shared by NowThis Impact, a progressive organization.

In a separate photo, Chakrabarti was seen wearing the same shirt with the face of the Nazi collaborator.

Bose was known for his support of socialist policies in the late 1930s and early 1940s. During the Second World War, Bose struck an alliance with the "Axis Powers" of Germany, Italy and Japan, and personally met with Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini and Hideki Tojo.

Chakrabarti on Wednesday announced that he plans to run for the House seat currently held by Pelosi, who will be 86 years old when she is up for re-election in the 2026 midterms.

"It’s become clear to me that the Democratic Party needs new leadership," Chakrabarti said in a post on X. "I don’t understand how DC’s Democratic leaders are so paralyzed and unprepared for this moment after living through President Trump’s first term — and after Trump and Elon warned us exactly what they planned to do."

Pelosi filed paperwork to run for a 21st term next cycle, signaling that she intends to seek re-election.

While working for Ocasio-Cortez, Chakrabarti tweeted that Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kan., one of the first two Native American women to serve in Congress, enabled a racist system after she voted in favor of a Senate border bill not backed by progressives.

