POLITICS
Published

Biden tells Howard grads 'White supremacy' is the 'most dangerous terrorist threat' to the United States

'I'm not saying this because I'm at a Black HBCU,' Biden added

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Biden receives honorary Howard University degree, delivers commencement address Video

Biden receives honorary Howard University degree, delivers commencement address

President Biden on Saturday delivered the Howard University commencement address and received an honorary degree from the school. (Reuters)

President Biden told the crowd at a Howard University graduation ceremony "White supremacy" is the "most dangerous terrorist threat" the United States faces.

"The harsh reality of racism has long torn us apart," Biden said at the historically Black university in Washington, D.C., Saturday.  "It’s a battle. It’s never really over, but on the best days, enough of us have the guts and the hearts to stand up for the best in us, to choose love over hate.

"Union over disunion. Progress over retreat. To stand up against the poison of White supremacy like I did in my inaugural address to single it out as the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland."

After applause from the crowd, Biden continued, "I'm not saying this because I'm at a Black HBCU. I say it wherever I go."

BIDEN TAKES ZERO QUESTIONS, SMILES SILENTLY AS PRESS IS KICKED OUT AMID POST-TITLE 42 CHAOS AT BORDER

Joe Biden speaking at Howard commencement

President Biden speaks during the Howard University commencement convocation in Washington, D.C., Saturday, May 13, 2023. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The speech was quickly criticized on social media, mostly by conservatives who questioned the priorities of the Biden administration.

"I mean, this is completely bonkers," OutKick founder Clay Travis tweeted. "Did anyone talk like this in the 1980’s, 1990’s, 2000’s or even 2010’s? Of course not. Yet suddenly white supremacy is the BIGGEST THREAT in America? I don’t even think it’s one of the 50 biggest threats."

BIDEN HEADS TO BEACH AS DHS FORCES EMPLOYEES TO WORK WEEKEND AT THE BORDER

President Joe Biden putting on sunglasses

President Biden's approval ratings slipped to 36%, according to a new survey. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

"No you’re saying it because you’re a pathological liar propped up by the media to help fuel dangerous racial division," author Julie Kelly tweeted. 

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

President Biden with Howard University officials

President Biden receives an honorary degree during the 2023 Howard University spring graduation ceremony at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images))

Biden received an honorary degree from the university Saturday for what the school said is "much deserved for his years of transformational service as U.S. Senator, Vice President, and now as President of the United States."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

