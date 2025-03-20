First Amendment group defends anonymous X account as Maryland Dems file election law complaint

FIRST ON FOX: A prominent First Amendment group is crying foul on an election law complaint filed by Maryland Democrats against the anonymous X account and website NoMoore, which regularly ridicules Democratic Gov. Wes Moore.

FIRE, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, told Fox News Digital it has great concern over what it views as attempted regulation of anonymous, free speech that happens to be political in nature.

"The First Amendment is at its strongest and most essential when protecting speech about public officials and public affairs," FIRE’s Aaron Terr said.

"Anonymous political speech has been a cornerstone of American democracy since the Federalist Papers, allowing individuals to speak out without fear of government retaliation."

Whoever is behind NoMoore regularly posts memes, charts and editorial content featuring the Old Line State's governor – and it drew the ire of the state party, which alleged that its activities qualify as campaign activity subject to regulation.

NoMoore, which has been compared to the anonymous pro-Trump account "Catturd" that rose to nationwide recognition via trolling former President Joe Biden and Democrats, does not identify itself by human name(s).

The complaint said the "NoMoore" moniker and efforts that appear to prevent his re-election belie any claims they are issues-based rather than averse to Moore in a campaign-type way.

But NoMoore said on Thursday, "Despite what Wes Moore and the MDDEMS think, the First Amendment still exists in Maryland. We will never stop telling the truth."

Some of the postings from NoMoore include a photoshopped image of the governor standing at a presidential podium adorned with a "NOPE" emblem as well as imagery of $100 bills hailing down around Moore superimposed on a Baltimore Sun story about a $1 billion business tax proposal.

In recent comments to Semafor, Moore said he has been working to slash Maryland’s $3 billion deficit, which Democrats instead pin on "creative math" from his Republican predecessor, Gov. Larry Hogan Jr.

"One of the first hires I made was a chief performance officer. We’ve been doing DOGE in Maryland long before anyone knew what that word was," Moore said over the weekend.

In social media commentary, Hogan countered that he warned against profligate spending and said he hoped those now in power in Annapolis looked to his "proven approach" that eschewed tax hikes.

NoMoore’s latest post contains a video portraying Moore as the King of Maryland, as a narrator says, "Nothing’s his fault, it’s all just fine."

NoMoore also listed several tax proposals supported by Maryland legislative Democrats – including a Doorstep Delivery Tax and a return of the state’s 1990s-era sugary drink tax, which is currently levied elsewhere in cities like Philadelphia.

In comments to Fox Baltimore, Moore was asked about the tax-hike proposals and said he wants to let the legislature run its course and that he has been "very clear" that he wants to see tax cuts and a "release [of the] economic pressure" on Marylanders.

A source familiar with the situation warned that First Amendment advocates should be alarmed by the investigation—especially with Democrats pushing for it—pointing out that America’s Founding Fathers used anonymous political speech, via the technology of their time, to advocate for the Constitution itself.

Future President James Madison, future inaugural Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton and Supreme Court Justice John Jay collectively wrote under the pseudonym "Publius" in the 1780s – just as "NoMoore" exists today – to garner support for colonial state leaders to ratify the governing document, the source noted.

The source also cited the 1995 U.S. Supreme Court decision of McIntyre v. Ohio Elections Commission, in which Ford-appointed Justice John Paul Stevens wrote that a state statute banning anonymous campaign literature violated the First Amendment.

A representative for Moore declined comment and directed Fox News Digital to MDDEMS.

A party official replied that Maryland law is clear: "Any group paying to defeat a candidate’s re-election must disclose its donors."

"This is about transparency. Marylanders deserve to know who’s behind shadow groups spreading disinformation about Governor Moore ahead of the 2026 elections," said spokesperson Lindsay Reilly.

An official at the Maryland Board of Elections confirmed the complaint and the probe: "Our investigation is ongoing," said candidacy and campaign finance director Allen Norfleet.