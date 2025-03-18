Dem gov says MD, with $3B deficit, has been doing DOGE 'before anyone knew what [it] was'

Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, whose tenure predates the second Trump administration by two years, claimed he had begun engaging in DOGE-type governance soon after Republican Gov. Larry Hogan Jr. departed in 2023.

Moore, a purported 2028 presidential contender who has sought to stifle such talk and instead focus on a potential second term, spoke to news outlet Semafor about potential parallels between his work and that of the Trump administration.

Editor Ben Smith asked Moore about addressing "fiscal burden[s]" within the Annapolis bureaucracy in a manner similar to the federal DOGE, while also discussing solutions to Maryland’s $3 billion budget deficit—an issue where Republicans and Democrats each blame the other.

"I come from the business world. And I do believe that in this moment we have to think about what type of [public] workforce is necessary and required," Moore said, adding that when he took office, there were 10,000 vacancies in Annapolis, and many "basic functions" weren’t getting done.

Moore said that while some politicians may want to immediately hire 10,000 people, he saw it as an opportunity to "right-size" the government and eliminate waste.

"One of the first hires I made was a chief performance officer. We’ve been doing DOGE in Maryland long before anyone knew what that word was," Moore said.

In previous comments to Fox News Digital, the Moore administration stated its intent to collaborate with Trump and the White House when possible, but emphasized its commitment to protecting Marylanders—particularly in light of how DOGE’s federal workforce cuts will disproportionately impact the Old Line State.

Moore had hired an Irish consulting mega-firm to be Annapolis’ eyes and ears on the White House just 35 miles westward.

"Where there is common ground to be found, he will find it," a spokesman for Moore said in response to claims the Irish contract foreshadowed a confrontational relationship with their new neighbors.

Moore told Smith that Maryland is so inextricably tied to the federal government that "when the country catches a cold, the DMV [DC-MD-VA] catches pneumonia."

Moore added that his 2025 budget is smaller than his 2024 budget, and has recently taken issue with Hogan’s reported contention that he left his successor a surplus that has been squandered into a $3 billion deficit.

Hogan said in a recent social media post he left Moore a $5 billion surplus and hoped it would not go to waste.

Moore has claimed some of that "surplus" was miscategorized as leftover COVID-19 funds which are not structural in nature.

Hogan also produced a set of budget recommendations at the end of his term for the new administration to take on, which Democrats in Annapolis saw as pitches for future "priority items" they instead deemed fiscally reckless.

In that regard, a Moore spokesman told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that the Democrat remains focused on DOGE-ing Annapolis even amid the $3 billion deficit.

"While it’s clear the governor inherited an economic flatline, he is committed to growing Maryland’s economy by reducing waste, investing in working Marylanders, industries of the future, and businesses across the state," the spokesman said.

"The governor’s new government modernization initiative will cut real waste, and save taxpayers money—something Governor Moore believes DOGE and even other states can learn from."

Maryland House Minority Leader Jason Buckel, R-Cumberland, disagreed.

"It’s not very credible to claim that we’ve been cutting the size and scope of Maryland government and rooting out fraud and waste when you look at our budget chock-full of new hires and increased spending, balanced only by massive tax increases proposed by Governor Moore and Democrats in Annapolis," said Buckel.

Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, R-Chestertown, told Fox News Digital that Marylanders are "still waiting" for Moore’s stated efforts to cut waste, fraud and abuse à la DOGE.

"There are claims of saving $50 million, but so far, there’s been no data to prove his performance cabinet has made government more efficient or saved taxpayers money," Hershey said.

"Governor Moore appears unwilling to make tough decisions and stand up to rein in state spending. His thinly veiled assurance to not support the new business-to-business service tax went over like a lead balloon."

Hershey claimed Moore did not consider a statewide hiring freeze to help with the deficit, but instead added more bureaucrats while risking future furloughs.



"His administrative departments have been plagued with atrocious audits since taking office—hundreds of millions have been mismanaged and misspent. We are still waiting to see the necessary course corrections," Hershey added.

Meanwhile, Moore predicts that Maryland will see that $50 million in savings through FY-2026 via "government modernization" and reinvestment of resources toward top state priorities.

A Moore spokesman suggested that previous Republican leadership was responsible for Maryland’s reported economic underperformance, citing a 3% growth rate for the state between 2017 and 2022—compared to the national average of 11%.

Fox News Digital reached out to DOGE leaders in Congress and the White House for comment.

White House spokesperson Liz Huston responded to Moore's claim Tuesday: "President Trump led the charge to make government more efficient, and all state leaders should want to end waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars."