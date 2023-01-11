Fentanyl seized at Arizona port of entry in 3 months surpasses 12 months of 2022

Just three months into the new fiscal year, U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have already intercepted a record amount of deadly fentanyl at the port of entry in Nogales, Arizona.

Area Port Director Michael W. Humphries reported Tuesday that the Nogales point of entry "has already surpassed the total amount of fentanyl seized throughout all of FY22, which was already a record year."

The first three months of fiscal year 2023 were October, November and December 2022. Humphries did not share exact statistics, but CBP publishes data on drug seizures on its website.

NEW JERSEY MIDDLE SCHOOL TEACHER ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY OVERDOSING ON FENTANYL IN CLASSROOM

ARIZONA BORDER OFFICIALS NET STAGGERING AMOUNT OF FENTANYL PILLS AT NOGALES

BORDER PATROL NAB THREE CONVICTED SEX OFFENDERS IN JUST ONE SECTOR IN FOUR DAYS

CBP data from the Tuscon field office area of operations, which includes all land ports of entry in Arizona, except those in Yuma County, shows that nearly 4,600 pounds of fentanyl were seized in fiscal year 2022, an increase from 2,300 pounds in fiscal year 2021 and 1,300 pounds in fiscal year 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Data is not available for December, but in October, CBP seized 670 pounds of fentanyl and 2,000 pounds were seized in November.