Arizona
Published

Fentanyl seized at Arizona port of entry in 3 months surpasses 12 months of 2022

Deadly drugs are pouring into United States across southern border

Chris Pandolfo
By Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
Just three months into the new fiscal year, U.S Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have already intercepted a record amount of deadly fentanyl at the port of entry in Nogales, Arizona.

Area Port Director Michael W. Humphries reported Tuesday that the Nogales point of entry "has already surpassed the total amount of fentanyl seized throughout all of FY22, which was already a record year."

The first three months of fiscal year 2023 were October, November and December 2022. Humphries did not share exact statistics, but CBP publishes data on drug seizures on its website.

Fentanyl seized at the U.S. port of entry in Nogales, Arizona.

Fentanyl seized at the U.S. port of entry in Nogales, Arizona. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Area Port Director Michael W. Humphries said more fentanyl has been seized at the Nogales port of entry in the first three months of fiscal year 2023 than in the entirety of record-breaking fiscal year 2022.

Area Port Director Michael W. Humphries said more fentanyl has been seized at the Nogales port of entry in the first three months of fiscal year 2023 than in the entirety of record-breaking fiscal year 2022. (U.S Customs and Border Protection)

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is about 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, and 42% of fentanyl pills tested by the DEA contain a lethal dose.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal, and 42% of fentanyl pills tested by the DEA contain a lethal dose. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

CBP data from the Tuscon field office area of operations, which includes all land ports of entry in Arizona, except those in Yuma County, shows that nearly 4,600 pounds of fentanyl were seized in fiscal year 2022, an increase from 2,300 pounds in fiscal year 2021 and 1,300 pounds in fiscal year 2020.

Data is not available for December, but in October, CBP seized 670 pounds of fentanyl and 2,000 pounds were seized in November.

Chris Pandolfo is a writer for Fox News Digital. Send tips to chris.pandolfo@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @ChrisCPandolfo.

