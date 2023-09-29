Expand / Collapse search
SENATE

What Feinstein’s death means for a potential government shutdown

California Senator Dianne Feinstein passed away at age 90

Chad Pergram By Chad Pergram Fox News
Sen. Dianne Feinstein was voting in Washington, DC up until her death Video

FOX News senior congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s death at 90 years old and how California will react.

Democratic California Sen. Dianne Feinstein's death comes amid a looming government shutdown. 

Feinstein’s death also comes as Democratic Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow is sidelined after a positive COVID-19 test. Additionally, Democrats want embattled New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to step down, but he is rejecting those entreaties. 

So, it is always about the math. 

The interim spending bill presently before the Senate commands more than three-quarters of all senators regardless. 

TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR SENATOR FEINSTEIN FOLLOWING DEATH AT 90: ‘A POLITICAL PIONEER'

Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., passed away at 90 years old. (Bill Clark)

So, there should not be a problem on Saturday getting the votes to break a filibuster on the stopgap bill (which needs 60 votes) or passing that bill, even if it does not become law. 

PHOTOS: DIANNE FEINSTEIN'S LONG CAREER IN PUBLIC SERVICE

However, all eyes are watching how quickly Gov. Gavin Newsom moves to appoint a successor or if that person could vote as early as this weekend as they try to avoid a shutdown. 

Gavin Newsom

It will be up to California Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint a successor for Feinstein. (José Luis Villegas)

It is now a 50-49 Senate. Democrats need an appointment quickly to maintain control. 

