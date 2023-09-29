Go Back
    9 Images

    Dianne Feinstein's life in photos

    Senator Dianne Feinstein, 90, has passed away after suffering from extensive health issues for more than a year.

  • Dianne Feinstein 1964
    Dianne Feinstein, member of the California Women's Board of Terms and Paroles, on June 24, 1964.
  • Dianne Feinstein 1992
    San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein at the Democratic National Convention in 1992 running for Senate.
  • Dianne Feinstein
    Swearing-in of Dianne Feinstein at the Senate.
  • Dianne Feinstein 1978
    Dianne Feinstein celebrates being elected mayor of San Francisco, at San Francisco City Hall in San Francisco 1978.
  • Dianne Feinstein
    President Clinton, center, raising hands in victory with Democrats Gov. Kathleen Brown, left, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein at a campaign rally at Los Angeles City Hall.
  • Dianne Feinstein
    San Francisco Mayor Dianne Feinstein smiling while working in her office.
  • Dianne Feinstein
    Dianne Feinstein, right, with Gavin Newsom, standing next to an officer with a gun.
  • Dianne Feinstein 1970
    Dianne Feinstein taking over as President of the Board of Supervisors on Jan. 8, 1970.
  • Senator Dianne Feinstein
    Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks through the Senate subway on her way to a procedural vote on the Respect For Marriage Act at the U.S. Capitol on Nov. 28, 2022.
