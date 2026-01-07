Vivek Ramaswamy reveals running mate in Ohio governor’s race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy revealed Wednesday that he has selected Ohio Senate President Rob McColley as his running mate in the 2026 Ohio governor’s race.

The campaign is planning a rally in Cleveland on Wednesday night to make the announcement.

"I’m excited to announce Rob McColley as my running mate to be the next lieutenant governor of Ohio," Ramaswamy said in a statement. "I'm an entrepreneur, not a politician, and selected Rob to be a governing partner who can help advance our ambitious legislative agenda."

"Rob is a proven conservative leader, and he is committed to my vision to make the American Dream a reality for every Ohioan," Ramaswamy added.

McColley, a fellow Republican, currently represents Ohio Senate District 1, which includes 11 counties in the northwestern part of the state.

"Throughout his service in the Ohio General Assembly, McColley has earned a reputation as a principled statesman, proven leader, and effective problem-solver focused on delivering real results," Ramaswamy’s campaign said.

"First elected to the Ohio House of Representatives 2014, McColley was unanimously elected to serve as President of the Ohio Senate in January 2025. His record includes slashing government red tape, cutting taxes to spur economic growth, and enacting legislation to prevent a repeat of the COVID-19 shutdowns that Democrat Amy Acton advocated for (after which she quit her role as director of the Ohio Department of Health)," the statement added.

McColley holds degrees from The Ohio State University and the University of Toledo College of Law, according to his biography on the Ohio Senate’s website.

"Before being elected State Representative, he served in the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, where he oversaw economic development efforts for the county and worked to improve local workforce development efforts between manufacturers and schools in Henry and Williams counties," it also said.

The campaign said the pair will travel across Ohio for the next 10 months ahead of November’s election.

"Ohio needs a businessman, not a bureaucrat; a creator, not a quitter; a visionary, not a victim. That leader is Vivek Ramaswamy," McColley said in a statement. "He will be one of the boldest leaders in the history of our state, and I'm honored to help execute his vision."