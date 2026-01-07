Expand / Collapse search
Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy reveals running mate in Ohio governor’s race

Rob McColley joins 2026 Ramaswamy campaign with Cleveland rally planned for Wednesday night

Greg Norman
The bureaucracy is ‘overgrown,’ Vivek Ramaswamy argues Video

The bureaucracy is ‘overgrown,’ Vivek Ramaswamy argues

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy says that we have to take a step back from the alleged Minnesota fraud scandal and look at the wide scope of the federal welfare state on ‘Hannity.’

Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy revealed Wednesday that he has selected Ohio Senate President Rob McColley as his running mate in the 2026 Ohio governor’s race. 

The campaign is planning a rally in Cleveland on Wednesday night to make the announcement. 

"I’m excited to announce Rob McColley as my running mate to be the next lieutenant governor of Ohio," Ramaswamy said in a statement. "I'm an entrepreneur, not a politician, and selected Rob to be a governing partner who can help advance our ambitious legislative agenda." 

"Rob is a proven conservative leader, and he is committed to my vision to make the American Dream a reality for every Ohioan," Ramaswamy added. 

VIVEK RAMASWAMY TURNS TO CONSERVATIVE YOUTH TO SHAPE THE MOVEMENT'S NEXT PHASE, ANALYZES 2026 RACES

Rob McColley and Vivek Ramaswamy

Ohio Senate President Rob McColley, left, and Vivek Ramaswamy. (Ohio Senate; Cheney Orr/Reuters)

McColley, a fellow Republican, currently represents Ohio Senate District 1, which includes 11 counties in the northwestern part of the state. 

"Throughout his service in the Ohio General Assembly, McColley has earned a reputation as a principled statesman, proven leader, and effective problem-solver focused on delivering real results," Ramaswamy’s campaign said. 

"First elected to the Ohio House of Representatives 2014, McColley was unanimously elected to serve as President of the Ohio Senate in January 2025. His record includes slashing government red tape, cutting taxes to spur economic growth, and enacting legislation to prevent a repeat of the COVID-19 shutdowns that Democrat Amy Acton advocated for (after which she quit her role as director of the Ohio Department of Health)," the statement added. 

RAMASWAMY DESCRIBES MAIN LESSON LEARNED BY REPUBLICANS AFTER DEMOCRATS' BIG WINS ON ELECTION DAY

Vivek Ramaswamy and Kristi Noem clap during President Donald Trump's inauguration

Vivek Ramaswamy and Kristi Noem applaud during President Donald Trump's inauguration at the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 20, 2025. Trump has endorsed Ramaswamy in the Ohio governor's race. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

McColley holds degrees from The Ohio State University and the University of Toledo College of Law, according to his biography on the Ohio Senate’s website. 

"Before being elected State Representative, he served in the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County, where he oversaw economic development efforts for the county and worked to improve local workforce development efforts between manufacturers and schools in Henry and Williams counties," it also said.

Vivek Ramaswamy gestures during campaign event

Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is running to become the next governor of Ohio. (Jeffrey Dean/Reuters)

The campaign said the pair will travel across Ohio for the next 10 months ahead of November’s election. 

"Ohio needs a businessman, not a bureaucrat; a creator, not a quitter; a visionary, not a victim. That leader is Vivek Ramaswamy," McColley said in a statement. "He will be one of the boldest leaders in the history of our state, and I'm honored to help execute his vision." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

