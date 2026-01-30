Federal judge strikes down parts of Trump executive order on citizenship verification for voter registration

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge on Friday struck down key portions of President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at tightening citizenship verification for voter registration and absentee ballot applications, ruling the White House overstepped its constitutional authority.

U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said the Constitution gives states and Congress, not the president, the power to set rules for federal elections.

Kollar-Kotelly blocked provisions in the executive order that would have required documentary proof of American citizenship on federal voter registration and absentee ballot forms.

"The Constitution does not allow the President to impose unilateral changes to federal election procedures," Kollar-Kotelly wrote, permanently enjoining the administration from implementing the challenged provisions of the order.

Trump signed the order, titled "Preserving and Protecting the Integrity of American Elections," on March 25.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.