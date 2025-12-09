Federal judge refuses to release pro-Trump clerk convicted in 2020 election scheme

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A federal judge has refused to release a former Colorado clerk who was convicted of attempting to breach voting systems in hopes of proving President Donald Trump's claims of election malfeasance in 2020.

The former clerk, 70-year-old Tina Peters, was sentenced to nine years in prison after a state jury convicted her of participating in a scheme to breach the Mesa County voting systems. Peters filed a lawsuit seeking her release earlier this year, arguing that her free speech rights had been violated, but Judge Scott Varholak rejected the move on Monday.

"Ms. Peters raises important constitutional questions concerning whether the trial court improperly punished her more severely because of her protected First Amendment speech," Varholak wrote. "But because this question remains pending before Colorado courts, this Court must abstain from answering that question until after the Colorado courts have decided the issue."

Peters, the only Trump ally to face prison time for 2020 election denial, has received significant support from the president.

BOASBERG REVERSES COURSE ON JAN. 6 DEFENDANTS PARDONED BY TRUMP

"Tina is an innocent Political Prisoner being horribly and unjustly punished in the form of Cruel and Unusual Punishment. This is a Communist persecution by the Radical Left Democrats to cover up their Election crimes and misdeeds in 2020. The same Democrat Party that flies to El Salvador to try to free an MS-13 Terrorist, is cruelly imprisoning, perhaps for life, a grandmother whose brave and heroic son gave his life for America," he wrote on Truth Social in May.

"Colorado must end this unjust incarceration of an innocent American," he added.

WHO IS BRIAN COLE, THE DC PIPE BOMB SUSPECT?

Trump and the Department of Justice have little influence on the case, however, because Peters was convicted of state-level crimes. His administration has unsuccessfully sought to have her transferred into federal custody.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, has vowed not to pardon Peters as any part of a deal with Trump, saying he would not participate in "any scheme to prevent her from being held accountable under Colorado law."