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White House

Federal judge orders halt to Trump White House ballroom project; DOJ to appeal

District Judge Richard Leon delayed enforcement of the ruling for 14 days to allow time for the White House to appeal

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Bill Mears , David Spunt , Jake Gibson Fox News
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Trump says White House ballroom built at ‘no charge to taxpayers’ Video

Trump says White House ballroom built at ‘no charge to taxpayers’

President Donald Trump touches on the construction of the White House ballroom at the annual National Governors Association Dinner in Washington, D.C.

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A federal judge on Tuesday ordered construction of the White House ballroom project halted, siding with a historic preservation group that argued the effort violated federal law.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon said the group is likely to succeed on the merits of its case, writing that "no statute comes close to giving the President the authority he claims to have," according to the ruling.

The injunction temporarily stops work on the project, though the judge delayed enforcement for 14 days to allow the White House time to appeal. The Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to appeal.

"I will therefore delay enforcement of the injunction for fourteen days," Leon wrote, noting the administration plans to seek immediate appellate review.

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White House ballroom under contruction

Construction work continues on President Trump's White House Ballroom on the site of the former East Wing of the White House, seen from the Washington Monument, March 8, in Washington, D.C. (Aaron Schwartz/Getty Images)

The lawsuit was brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, which argued the project required congressional authorization before moving forward.

In his opinion, Leon said construction could resume if Congress explicitly approves the project or authorizes funding, emphasizing that lawmakers retain authority over federal property and spending.

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Fox News reached out to the White House and the Department of Justice for comment.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

Jasmine Baehr is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital, where she covers politics, the military, faith and culture.

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