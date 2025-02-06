Federal judge blocks Trump birthright citizenship order: 'Unequivocal Constitutional right'

In a Washington state courtroom, a federal judge scolded the Trump administration Thursday as he blocked an order restricting birthright citizenship while criticizing the president over his executive order.

"It has become ever more apparent that, to our president, the rule of law is but an impediment to his policy goals. The rule of law is, according to him, something to navigate around or simply ignore, whether that be for political or personal gain," U.S. District Judge John Coughenour said while announcing his ruling from a Seattle courtroom.

In his order, Coughenour said citizenship by birth "is an unequivocal Constitutional right."

"It is one of the precious principles that makes the United States the great nation that it is," the ruling states. "The president cannot change, limit, or qualify this Constitutional right via an executive order."

Thursday's ruling came a day after a Maryland federal judge also blocked Trump's executive order.

In that case, U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman, a Biden appointee, noted a prior ruling that had paused the implementation of Trump's order.

Boardman argued citizenship is a "national concern that demands a uniform policy." The prior ruling only paused implementation of Trump's order for 14 days, however, while Boardman's ruling will last through appeal.

"Citizenship is a most precious right, expressly granted by the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution," she wrote in her ruling.

At issue is whether the order violates the 14th Amendment, which states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

Trump's order essentially withholds citizenship for the American-born children of illegal immigrants. Critics contend that Trump exceeded his authority.

Coughenour said Trump was trying to amend the 14th Amendment for political reasons.

"In this courtroom and under my watch, the rule of law is a bright beacon, which I intend to follow," the judge said.

Meanwhile, multiple states have sued to stop the executive order. The case in Seattle was brought by four states — Arizona, Illinois, Oregon and Washington.

The Justice Department is expected to appeal the ruling.