Federal appeals court cancels daily Border Patrol chief check-ins

The Department of Homeland Security is celebrating a victory after an "act of judicial overreach has been paused."

On Wednesday, an appeals court blocked an order issued on Tuesday that required a senior Border Patrol official to give unprecedented daily briefings to a judge about immigration sweeps in Chicago.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis had ordered the meetings after weeks of tense encounters and increasingly aggressive tactics by government agents working on Operation Midway Blitz, which has resulted in more than 1,800 arrests and complaints of excessive force.

While Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino told Fox News earlier Wednesday that he was eager to talk to Ellis, government lawyers were appealing her decision at the same time, calling it "extraordinarily disruptive."

"The order significantly interferes with the quintessentially executive function of ensuring the Nation’s immigration laws are properly enforced by waylaying a senior executive official critical to that mission on a daily basis," the Justice Department argued.

"We are thrilled this act of judicial overreach has been paused," the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to The Associated Press.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released footage on X that appears to show Border Patrol agents under siege during an immigration raid in Chicago’s Little Village, a Southwest Side neighborhood often referred to as "La Villita" and home to one of the largest Mexican American communities in the Midwest.

"VIDEO EVIDENCE," DHS wrote in the post with the video attached.

Last week, on Oct. 22, three illegal immigrants and six U.S. citizens were arrested on charges on what DHS dubbed "one of the most violent days" of Operation Midway Blitz.

