FBI working hard to stop election meddling, voter fraud, the director tells Fox News

FBI Director Christopher Wray tells Fox News’ Brett Baier that the American people can trust the voting system as they prepare for the next presidential election in November.

“Our election infrastructure, certainly for an adversary to meddle with vote count, would be extremely difficult to achieve,” Wray said. “But that doesn't mean that there aren’t lots of other ways in which foreign adversaries have tried to interfere.”

In an interview that airs Wednesday at 6 p.m. ET on "Special Report," Wray points to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, which was the basis for the Mueller report. Wray says “misinformation and false influence” are the two biggest threats the American voter faces.

The 448-page Mueller report, which took over two years of investigations, found that Russia completed a sophisticated operation using social media and misinformation to influence American voters.

When it comes to foreign influence in the United States and voting, the Mueller report identified that the Internet Research Agency (IRA), a Russia troll company, carried out “a social media campaign designed to provoke and amplify political and social discord in the United States.”

The Mueller report revealed foreign influence in a presidential campaign on an unprecedented level, which has made voter security a topic of conversation in the 2020 presidential campaign.

The investigation also further prompted the Department of Justice (DOJ) to initiate other inquiries into the origins of the Russia investigation, known as the Durham probe.

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a nearly 500-page report in December 2019, revealing that the FBI had errors is surveillance practices while monitoring members of Trump’s campaign staff, but found no evidence of FBI political bias.

“There are a lot of people who look at what has come out, and understanding the Durham report is yet to come – likely this summer, they wonder will anyone be held accountable, will anything come of this?” Baier asks the FBI director.

“My team and I are fiercely committed to making sure we fix the problems of the past,” Wray says.

The Durham probe is investigating if there were any malpractices or signs of political bias in the FBI investigation in Michael Flynn and the origins of the Russia probe.