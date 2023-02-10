Expand / Collapse search
Mike Pence
Published

FBI searches Mike Pence Indiana home amid classified document investigation, sources say

Former Vice President Mike Pence last month turned over classified documents discovered at the Indiana home

David Spunt
By David Spunt , Timothy H.J. Nerozzi , Madison Scarpino
Mike Pence Indiana home seen from the air amid FBI search Video

Mike Pence Indiana home seen from the air amid FBI search

Former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home is seen from the air as a police vehicle is seen in the driveway, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (NewsNation)

FBI agents searched former Vice President Mike Pence's residence Friday as federal authorities continue their classified document investigation, two sources confirmed to Fox News. 

Local police blocked off the entrance to the Carmel, Indiana home before federal investigators arrived in a white vehicle. 

The search was planned for days, the sources said, with the full consent of the former vice president. 

BIDEN TELLS PBS HE'S 'NOT AT LIBERTY' TO DISCUSS CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS SCANDAL, SUGGESTS HIS STAFF IS TO BLAME

Former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home is seen from the air as a police vehicle is seen in the driveway, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

A police vehicle blocks the entrance to former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Pence is not at home during the investigation — he is currently in California visiting his daughter, who recently gave birth to his second grandchild.

Authorities will be assisted by an attorney representing Pence if necessary.

The officials could be seen showing a badge to local police before being granted entry to the residence.

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE DISCOVERED CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS IN INDIANA HOME

Former Vice President Mike Pence meets with social conservative leaders and activists on the morning of the annual March for Life rally opposing legalized abortion, in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2023

Former Vice President Mike Pence meets with social conservative leaders and activists on the morning of the annual March for Life rally opposing legalized abortion, in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2023 (Andrea Hanks for Advancing American Freedom)

A police vehicle blocks the entrance to former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Pence informed Congress last month that he discovered documents bearing classified markings from his time as vice president on Jan. 16. This search is to check that nothing was missed, the sources indicated.

Pence attorney Greg Jacob wrote on Jan. 18 to Acting Director Kate Dillon McClure of the White House Liaison Division National Archives and Records Administration to inform her of the papers "containing classified markings."

Pence's team found the documents following revelations that classified documents from President Biden's tenure as vice president were found at the Penn Biden Center think tank and at the president's home Wilmington, Delaware.

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.

