Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Corruption
Published

FBI raids home of former Gov. Larry Hogan's chief of staff as manhunt continues

An arrest warrant was issued for Roy McGrath after he failed to appear in court on Monday

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The FBI has raided the Florida home of Roy McGrath, just two days after the former chief of staff to two-term Maryland GOP Gov. Larry Hogan failed to appear in Baltimore on Monday for the start of his criminal trial.

Joseph Murtha, McGrath’s attorney, confirmed the search in a phone interview with The Associated Press Wednesday afternoon, saying agents were likely looking for anything to indicate McGrath’s current whereabouts. An FBI spokesperson told the outlet that agents "conducted court authorized activity at that residence" but declined to elaborate.

Murtha said he had no reason to believe his client would skip out on court. He said they had a substantive conversation about the case Sunday evening. McGrath was supposed to board a plane later that night, his attorney said.

"I haven’t a clue. I didn’t see this coming," he said. "This behavior is so out of the ordinary for him. Obviously his personal safety is a concern."

MARYLAND GOV. HOGAN'S EX-CHIEF OF STAFF WANTED BY US MARSHALS

Roy McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment. Charges include wire fraud.

Roy McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment. Charges include wire fraud. (Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

Laura Bruner, McGrath's wife, was at the Naples, Maryland, home during the raid, according to the outlet.

The U.S. Marshals Service released a wanted poster for McGrath on Tuesday after an arrest warrant was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman, who sent the jury home after McGrath's failure to appear.

Law enforcement searched McGrath's Florida home and found no sign of him, the Washington Post reported as he remained absent from court.

McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment. Charges include wire fraud, including securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary as the head of Maryland Environmental Service. He also faces fraud and embezzlement charges connected to roughly $170,000 in expenses. McGrath has pleaded not guilty.

JUDGE ISSUES ARREST WARRANT FOR FORMER GOV. LARRY HOGAN'S CHIEF OF STAFF AFTER FAILURE TO APPEAR IN COURT

A wanted poster for Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, was published on Tuesday, March 14 after he failed to appear in court on federal corruption charges.

A wanted poster for Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, was published on Tuesday, March 14 after he failed to appear in court on federal corruption charges. (U.S. Marshals Service)

McGrath resigned from Hogan's office a few months after the six-figure payment was reported.

A final charge involves allegations that he falsified a memo that purports to show Hogan was informed of McGrath’s severance arrangement and signed off on the deal.

Hogan, who served as the governor of Maryland from 2015 to 2023, has repeatedly denied knowing or approving of a severance payment negotiated by McGrath with a quasi-government agency before McGrath briefly became the two-term governor’s top aide.

Under terms set in his pretrial release, McGrath gave up his passport in October 2021. He was also required, according to reporting from UPI News, to undergo medical or psychiatric treatment, which was later stricken.

Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition on Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Larry Hogan speaks at an annual leadership meeting of the Republican Jewish Coalition on Nov. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

McGrath's attorney said Monday he had made attempts to contact his client and his wife after McGrath's failure to appear in court.

"I looked forward to seeing him at 8:45 this morning," Murtha said on the day of McGrath's scheduled appearance. "Most importantly, I'm concerned. I'm hoping he's safe. These situations are very stressful, the uncertainty of going to trial can cause people to do things many people don't think are appropriate. We hope that he's safe."

Fox News' Brandon Gillespie and The Associated Press contributed to this article.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. Story tips can be sent to kyle.morris@fox.com and on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics