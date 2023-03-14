Expand / Collapse search
Maryland Gov. Hogan's ex-chief of staff wanted by US Marshals

An arrest warrant for Roy McGrath was issued by a federal judge on Tuesday

By Brandon Gillespie | Fox News
The former chief of staff to former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is "wanted" by the U.S. Marshals Service after a warrant was issued for his arrest following his failure to appear in court on federal corruption charges Tuesday.

A wanted poster for Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to former Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, was published on Tuesday, March 14 after he failed to appear in court on federal corruption charges. (U.S. Marshals Service)

The U.S. Marshals Service released a wanted poster for Roy McGrath on Tuesday after the warrant was issued by U.S. District Court Judge Deborah Boardman, who sent the jury home after McGrath's failure to appear.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

