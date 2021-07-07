Father pans critical race theory being taught in schools: 'Their job is teach math and science'

Critical race theory teaching should be limited to college - level education, one Michigan father argued on Fox News Wednesday.

"Life issues are being taught in school that should be left to the parents in the home," Ian Rice, who has two children in school, told "America’s Newsroom." "Our kids need to be taught mathematics, English, reading, writing, those things. And those things are what they are supposed to be teaching. Our kids' life issues are our jobs as parents."

"The critical race theory that's being out there, it's supposed to stay in the collegiate atmosphere, not in the grade school or high school level, the teachers are not equipped, Rice, a resident of Caledonia, added.

Rice's comments came after he spoke out against critical race theory before a school board and claimed it is being used to teach kids to "hate each other."

"Critical race theory is teaching that white people are bad. That's not true. That would teach my daughter that her mother is evil," he said.

"This board and this school district is [sic] failing."

Meanwhile, the country’s largest teachers union has moved to undermine the left-wing talking point that critical race theory is not taught to children -- by voting promote it and arguing it is "reasonable and appropriate" to use CRT in social studies classes.

The National Education Association has approved a plan to "publicize" critical race theory and dedicate a "team of staffers" to assist union members looking to "fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric."

New Business Item 39 also declares that the union opposes bans on critical race theory and the New York Times’ controversial 1619 Project – which roughly half the U.S. states have already implemented.

Rice said that educators believe that they are "helping racial tensions" while they are actually "doing the exact opposite."

"All they're going to do is continue to draw racial lines and try and create those wedges and walls higher and higher. It's not a good idea to teach kids to look at different issues through the lens of race in these school settings," he said.

"They can get along with each other just fine and let them live life up and learn how to live life through their parents as well. Let the schools teach the academics. I believe they think they're doing the right thing, but really doing the wrong thing. And it's causing larger issues."

