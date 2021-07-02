Expand / Collapse search
EDUCATION
Published

Critical race theory opponents to be targeted, ‘researched’ by NEA teachers' union

Teachers union will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
The National Education Association (NEA) adopted a measure designed to thwart the ongoing campaign against so-called "anti-racist" education, which critics have described as a form of neo-racism.

"NEA will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work and/or use the research already done and put together a list of resources and recommendations for state affiliates, locals, and individual educators to utilize when they are attacked," the measure reads on NEA's website

"The research, resources, and recommendations will be shared with members through NEA’s social media, an article in NEA Today, and a recorded virtual presentation/webinar."

The NEA did not respond to Fox News' request for comment. The Manhattan Institute's Chris Rufo, who has been leading the battle against critical race theory and related ideas, responded via Twitter on Thursday. 

"The national teachers union is funding an attack machine against me, @Gundisalvus, and our allies," he tweeted, tagging Mike Gonzalez of the Heritage Foundation. "We were born for this fight—and will show no mercy to the corrupt ideologues who are ruining American education. Swords up!"

Billed at $56,500, the measure was marked as "adopted as amended." It specifically called out groups like the Heritage Foundation, which has published anti-CRT messaging from Rufo. 

"The attacks on anti-racist teachers are increasing, coordinated by well-funded organizations such as the Heritage Foundation," it reads. "We need to be better prepared to respond to these attacks so that our members can continue this important work."

