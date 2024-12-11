Fatal migrant gang stabbing leaves one teen dead

New York police are investigating a fatal immigrant gang stabbing in Lower Manhattan that left one teenager dead and another injured.

The stabbing is believed to have erupted because of a dispute between migrant gangs that have taken over several New York City-run migrant hotels in the neighborhood, according to local news channel ABC7 NY.

The two victims, both teenage migrants reportedly associated with a Venezuelan gang called "Los Diablos de la 42" (the devils of 42nd Street), were attacked by three unknown assailants at 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 5.

The deceased victim, a 17-year-old named Yeremi Colino, was living in the Roosevelt Hotel in Midtown Manhattan, which is being used as a migrant shelter paid for by the City of New York. Colino was stabbed in the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital after a bystander called 911. Colino died from his wounds in the hospital.

The second victim, an 18-year-old migrant named Alan Magalles Bello, was stabbed in the arm by a screwdriver but is expected to recover.

The three assailants, who were wearing COVID masks, were caught on camera. Police have yet to make any arrests.

The incident was initially being investigated as a hate crime as early reports indicated the assailants attacked after asking the two victims if they spoke English. Several Democratic politicians rushed to condemn the attack as "racist."

According to local outlet amNewYork Metro, Congressman Dan Goldman, whose district includes portions of Manhattan, said that "two migrant teenagers were stabbed in our city because they didn’t speak English."

"I condemn this racist, xenophobic hatred in the strongest terms – it has no place in our city and must be rejected," he said, adding that "these suspects must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Police are no longer investigating the attack as a hate crime, however, after video footage indicated the confrontation unfolded over gang signs.

According to ABC7 NY, video footage recorded the victims confronting the larger group asking; "Why are you flashing gang signs?" before a brawl ensued, which left Colino dead and Bello injured.

The New York Post reported that both victims were associated with the "Diablos de la 42" gang, which has ties to the international Venezuelan terrorist group "Tren de Aragua."

ABC7 NY reported that the suspects are believed to be gang members in the Caribbean migrant community.

New York Police Department Detective Bureau Assistant Chief Jason Savino said that the Diablos gang has issued messages mourning the loss of Colino and vowing revenge on the Caribbean gang.