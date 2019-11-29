Ex-Clinton aide's org targeting law firms for helping group 'rebuilding Kavanaugh's image'

A former Clinton aide's non-profit is attempting to shame Facebook and a slew of major law firms for supporting a conservative group's event that it alleges was "rebuilding" Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's image.

The group, known as Demand Justice, is led by Hillary Clinton's former press secretary, Brian Fallon, who reportedly indicated support for court packing after Justice Kavanaugh's and Justice Gorsuch's confirmations -- both of which he claimed weren't "legitimate."

The ads will appear on Linkedin and Facebook, focusing on the top sponsors of the Federalist Society's annual dinner where Kavanaugh spoke, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

They feature photos of a snarling Kavanaugh, along with Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, a charge he denied.

“The Federalist Society is rebuilding Kavanaugh’s image” through events such as its annual dinner, the ad charges, so why are the law firms paying for it?

Half a dozen prominent firms were targeted after sponsoring the dinner. They included Kirkland & Ellis, where Kavanaugh served as a partner, as well as Sullivan & Cromwell, WilmerHale and Consovoy McCarthy, where a senior partner was recently confirmed as a federal appellate judge.

Demand Justice's ads appeared to represent a growing trend of liberal groups spotlighting donors supportive of President Trump or his agenda. While donor information is often made public, critics have complained that such campaigns were attempts at blacklisting or unfairly shaming donors.

Fallon previously led a failed campaign to block George Mason University from hiring Kavanaugh to teach at its law school. Fallon and his group reportedly paid for Facebook ads that target anyone linked with George Mason University, urging them to sign the petition, in addition to signing a separate petition that calls upon the Democrats in Congress to investigate Kavanaugh.

The Federalist Society declined to comment to the AP. Carrie Severino, a longtime Federalist Society member and policy director of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network, called criticism by Demand Justice and other liberal groups a badge of honor.

The Federalist group “is a successful network of conservatives and conservative lawyers that are very effective,” Severino said. Liberal critics “don’t like that,” she added.

The ads came roughly a year after the Senate voted to confirm Kavanaugh, a politically charged event that involved protests from both activists and Democratic senators. Demand Justice said on its website that it joined activists in November in protesting outside of Union Station, where the Federalist Society event took place.

"You can claim to respect survivors of sexual assault or you can pay for a celebration of Brett Kavanaugh, but you can’t do both," Katie O'Connor, Senior Counsel for Demand Justice, said upon announcing the ad. "Any organization that doesn’t want to be complicit in normalizing Kavanaugh should withdraw its support from The Federalist Society and pledge not to give in the future.”

In a tweet about the event, Demand Justice said Kavanaugh was "credibly accused of sexual assault."

Kavanaugh has denied allegations of misconduct involving Blasey Ford and other women.

Demand Justice's announcement also featured a quote from Shaunna Thomas, Co-founder and Executive Director of UltraViolet, claiming Facebook was "actively funding the public rehabilitation of a serial sexual abuser who should not be serving on the Supreme Court."

"Facebook’s unabashed support of The Federalist Society and Brett Kavanaugh sends a clear signal to survivors everywhere – that Facebook is not on their side. Shame on Facebook and shame on Mark Zuckerberg," she said.

Facebook did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.