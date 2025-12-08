Hollywood star reveals what he thinks of potential Newsom presidency with two-word response

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood action star Lorenzo Lamas recoiled at the thought of California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom leading the United States in the country’s highest elected office.

"A President Newsom? God forbid," Lamas remarked during an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital.

"You have to look at the state of California. Do voters out there in our wonderful, beautiful nation want to elect a person who's failed the state of California so pitifully? I hope not."

Lamas, who is best known for his action roles in the 80s and 90s, said he is breaking his political silence to endorse Sheriff Chad Bianco, a pro-law enforcement Republican, for California governor. He said that the Newsom administration has had a "devastating" impact on California. So much so that he believes the state may be ready to send the first Republican to the California governor’s mansion since Arnold Schwarzenegger left in 2011.

"I love the state of California. It's my home. I've lived in other parts of the nation. And as beautiful as this country is, California is my home," Lamas explained, adding, "A lot of my friends have moved out of the state of California because of the burdensome tax situation, politics have forced people out of the state. But I'm sticking it out. I'm here in California because I believe in fighting here in California for what Californians deserve. And that's why I'm supporting Chad Bianco."

But with Newsom’s tenure as governor coming to a close due to California term limit laws, there is growing speculation that he is eyeing a Democratic presidential run in 2028. This has been further confirmed by statements by Newsom, such as a segment on CBS News in which he said "I’d be lying" if he said he was not considering a run.

Already one of the Democratic Party’s most recognizable leaders, Newsom has further emerged as one of the leading critics of President Donald Trump and his administration. This has further solidified his position among the top contenders to challenge the Republican who will succeed Trump.

Lamas, however, shared a warning to the nation about a Newsom presidency, saying, "The impact on the state of California with the [Newsom] administration is nothing short of devastating."

He pointed to the rising homeless population in Los Angeles and San Francisco and the lack of preparedness for natural disasters, such as the Palisades fires, as evidence of what he called severe mismanagement by state leadership.

"So much money has been budgeted for programs to help these people, and I see no difference other than it's growing. So, where's the money?" he said. "There's nobody that's accounting for the millions of dollars that are spent on welfare programs that's not benefiting anybody that can use it. So, it's a tremendous amount of mismanagement. And I think Governor Newsom has done a horrific job in accountability about where the money's gone."

He also pointed to Newsom’s outspoken opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown.

"The problem with the undocumented is that it's systemic," said Lamas. "When you have sanctuary cities, you have higher crime rates. And listen, I'm a Christian, I believe that we're all God's children. But I also believe that we have laws that need to be obeyed, laws that need to be followed. And without law, there's complete chaos."

He said that the way Newsom and local leaders "have treated the federal government in terms of coming in and removing criminals and people that are here in our country illegally is horrendous."

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office dismissed Lamas’ criticisms, responding to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the criticisms with a one-word statement asking, "Who?"

Newsom’s term as California governor ends in January 2027.

If Bianco wins the Republican nomination, he will be facing an uphill battle in traditionally deep blue California. Democrats running include Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif. and former Rep. Katie Porter.