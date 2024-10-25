Ex-Trump officials tell Americans to 'heed General Kelly's warning' Trump's a fascist

The Harris campaign on Friday put out a letter penned by 13 ex-Trump administration officials seeking to bolster claims made by former President Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly.

During a series of interviews conducted with the media and published earlier this week, Kelly recounted multiple occasions when the former president praised Adolf Hitler. Kelly also insisted Trump met the "general definition of a fascist" and would govern like a dictator if allowed. The claim about Hitler, from Kelly, was bolstered by similar accounts released in the media this week from anonymous sources who claimed to overhear the same thing.

"We applaud General Kelly for highlighting in stark detail the danger of a second Trump term," the letter stated. "Everyone should heed General Kelly’s warning."

The letter's signatories included Stephanie Grisham, Trump's former press secretary; Miles Taylor, Trump's former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security; Alyssa Farah Griffin, co-host of ABC's "The View" and a former Trump press secretary; and Mark Harvey, a former special assistant to Trump. Olivia Troye, a former national security adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence who has signed multiple letters from Republicans attacking Trump, signed this letter, as well.

"Like General Kelly, we did not take the decision to come forward lightly," the letter added. "We are all lifelong Republicans who served our country. However, there are moments in history where it becomes necessary to put country over party. This is one of those moments."

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in response to the Friday letter that Kelly had "totally beclowned himself" with what he described as "fabricated" allegations.

"He failed to serve his President well while working as Chief of Staff and currently suffers from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome," Cheung said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "President Trump has always honored the service and sacrifice of all of our military men and women, whereas Kamala Harris has completely disrespected the families of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice, including the Abbey Gate 13."

A Republican who was privy to the working relationship between Kelly and Trump, Nick Ayers, argued in contrast to the Friday letter that Kelly should not be believed. Ayers was a former chief of staff to Pence during his tenure as Trump's vice president.

"This unequivocally did not happen. Full stop," Ayers told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum following news of Kelly's claims. "John Kelly was never shy to point out to senior staff when he differed with the president, often behind President Trump's back, so I can assure you, had those comments been made the national media would have known — all of us would have known — instantly."

Ayers added that Kelly was "rarely ever alone with the president," and accused Kelly of playing politics. "They're desperate to change the subject," Ayers said, referring to Democrats.