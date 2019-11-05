Ex-envoy denied Trump linked Ukraine meeting to push for investigations, transcripts show

Former U.S. envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, according to transcripts released Tuesday, pushed back on the claim that President Trump sought to withhold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky until Kiev committed to investigate allegations concerning the 2016 election -- while also denying that Trump was seeking “dirt” on former Vice President Joe Biden.

In a transcript of his closed-door deposition last month with lawmakers conducting the impeachment probe, Volker was asked if Trump withheld or delayed a meeting with Zelensky absent a pledge to probe concerns Ukraine had interfered in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“The answer to the question is no, if you want a yes-or-no answer. But the reason the answer is no is we did have difficulty scheduling a meeting, but there was no linkage like that,” he said.

Recently revealed text messages showed Volker appearing to link the investigations to a D.C. visit by Zelensky. The deposition transcript seems to reflect Volker asserting the contrary.

House Democrats have established an impeachment inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding President Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky, in which he urged him to “look into” allegations surrounding the 2016 election and the Biden family’s activities in the country.

Democrats have alleged that a quid pro quo took place, with Trump leveraging military aid until the Ukrainians investigated the claims. Trump and Zelensky have claimed that no pressure was placed on them.

However, acting U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor recently testified that the White House was willing to hold up both military aid and a prospective White House meeting to extract a public announcement from the country that probes were underway.

“By mid-July it was becoming clear to me that the meeting President Zelensky wanted was conditioned on the investigations of Burisma and alleged Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections,” Taylor testified, referring to Burisma Holdings -- a Ukrainian energy firm where Joe Biden’s son Hunter sat on the board. A transcript of the July call shows Trump sought an investigation concerning Joe Biden’s involvement in seeking the ouster of a prosecutor looking into that firm.

In the testimony released Tuesday, Volker was also asked if he would say that Trump asked Zelensky to “manufacture dirt on the Bidens.”

“No,” he said. “And I’ve seen that phrase thrown around a lot. And I think there’s a difference between the manufacture or dig up dirt versus finding out did anything happen in the 2016 campaign or did anything happen with Burisma. I think – or even if he's asking them to investigate the Bidens, it is to find out what facts there may be rather than to manufacture something.”

Volker’s testimony, along with that of former E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, was released Tuesday amid increasing calls from Republicans for the impeachment inquiry to be more open and transparent. They have accused Democrats of running “Soviet-style” hearings behind closed doors. Democrats have shot back, accusing the GOP of focusing on process rather than the president’s conduct.

While the White House released the transcript of the call, and a House committee released the original complaint by the whistleblower that sparked the process, much of the inquiry is now focusing on what officials understood to be the president’s intent at the time.

Both Volker and Sondland are connected to that question in part due to texts with Taylor, who expressed concern about what he saw as a quid pro quo.

"As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," Taylor said in a text exchange in September

“The President has been crystal clear: no quid pro quo’s of any kind,” Sondland texted back. “The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign.”

Volker, meanwhile, on the morning of a planned July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelensky, seemed to link a White House visit with the investigations, despite his more recent testimony. He texted a Zelensky aide: "Heard from White House -- Assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / ‘get to the bottom of what happened’ in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington."

When Volker testified last month, Republicans said his testimony did not comport with what they called “Democrats’ impeachment narrative.”

Meanwhile two witnesses were scheduled to give depositions on Tuesday, but didn’t show up to the House Intelligence Committee. They are Michael Duffey, an associate director for National Security Programs at the office of Management and Budget, and Wells Griffith, director of international energy and environment at the National Security Council.

Fox News’ Gillian Turner and Gregg Re contributed to this report.