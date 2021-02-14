Expand / Collapse search
Eric Swalwell
Published

Eric Swalwell says God is a woman while discussing Trump impeachment trial

Swalwell served as the House impeachment manager.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
America’s impeachment divide

Emotions running high over Trump

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., on Sunday suggested that God is a woman while discussing the impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump.

Swalwell, 40, made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC, explaining Democrats’ decision not to subpoena additional witnesses.

"The choice was, do we chase those people – not knowing what they’re going to say to the courts – for years. Or do we go forward with a powerful, thundering case that we have," Swalwell said. "And also, (Senate Minority Leader) Mitch McConnell was already telling us that he believed the challenge was a jurisdictional one."

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

In this image from video, House impeachment manager Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., speaks during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Senate Television via AP)

Swalwell said calling witnesses wouldn’t have changed Republicans' mind on voting to acquit Trump on the charge of citing Jan. 6’s riot at the U.S. Capitol, even if the witnesses were "God herself."

Swalwell served as the House impeachment manager, trying to convince at least two-thirds of the Senate to convict Trump. His role in that capacity raised some eyebrows from a few Republicans, given allegations that Swalwell consorted with a suspected Chinese spy.

Axios reported last year that a Chinese national named Fang Fang, or Christine Fang, targeted up-and-coming local politicians, including Swalwell, who she reportedly met when he was a councilman before he was elected to Congress. 

Fang reportedly took part in fundraising for Swalwell's 2014 reelection campaign, although she did not make donations nor was there evidence of illegal contributions.

Sen. Rand Paul and other prominent Republicans scoffed at Swalwell’s role in the impeachment proceedings.

"This afternoon we have been lectured to by Eric Swalwell, a guy accused of consorting with a Chinese spy," tweeted the Kentucky Republican. "How appropriate!"

"That’s an interesting choice...somebody who's part of a Chinese espionage ring effectively, so it's a provocative choice," Sen. Josh Hawley, told a pool reporter during a break in the proceedings about Swalwell’s selection as an impeachment manager. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

