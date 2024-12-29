Eric Schmitt blasts 'abuse' of H-1B visa program, says Americans 'shouldn't train their foreign replacements'

Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., says H1-B visas are being "abused" in the U.S. and argues that many American workers are being forced to "train their replacements."

Schmitt made the comments on Fox News Sunday with host Shannon Bream, cutting against a push for more migrant workers from Elon Musk.

"I think there's an important, thoughtful debate that's happening. But the context that we need to, I think, keep in mind here is that American workers have been left behind by this economy. Many factory jobs have been sent overseas," Schmittt said.

"I think the abuses of the H-1B program have been evident, where you have sort of the sons and daughters of those factory workers who lost their jobs, got white collar jobs as accountants, and they're, you know, training their replacements, the foreign workers who are undercutting their wages," he continued.

"So I think the solution here President Trump has actually articulated in 2020 is to reform that system and, you know, get rid of the abuses, make it merit-based and make sure that we're not undercutting wages and having, you know, Americans train their foreign replacements," he added.

Schmitt went on to argue that the U.S. needs to "invest" more in Americans workers, as well as defend President Trump's plans for deportations.

"The idea of deporting people who are here illegally is not a new concept. In fact, the policy in the law of the United States of America, since, you know, for 200 years, is if you come here illegally, you are detained. If you don't have a valid reason, like asylum. And by the way, nine out of ten asylum claims are bogus. Then you are deported," Schmitt said.

He stated that it has "only been in the last four years" that Democrats in control of the federal government have refused to enforce existing laws.

Musk and DOGE counterpart Vivek Ramaswamy ignited an intra-MAGA battle with their proposals to increase immigration visas for high-skill workers last week.

Ramaswamy argued on social media that American culture has glorified "mediocrity" for decades and that importing skilled labor from other countries is the solution.

Trump restricted access to foreign worker visas during his first administration and has critiqued the H-1B visas program, which allows U.S. companies to hire foreign workers in specialty occupations.