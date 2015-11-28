'Epidemic of gun violence must be addressed,' says DNC head

The head of the Democratic National Committee pushed for action on gun violence in response to Friday's shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado.

In a statement released by the DNC Saturday, Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz said, "We don't know all of the details about this particular incident, but we do know that our national epidemic of gun violence must be addressed."

"Women shouldn't have to fear for their lives to access basic health services or exercise their constitutionally-protected right to choose. Parents shouldn't have to fear for their children's lives dropping them off at school in the morning. Americans shouldn't have to fear going to the movies or other public places where someone with a gun can inflict mass terror," the Florida congresswoman added.

The U.S. should to commit to keeping communities safe from "these all-too-common acts of gun violence," said Wasserman Schultz, "which have claimed the lives of over ten thousand of our fellow Americans every single year since 2000."

