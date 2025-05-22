EPA Administrator Zeldin 'heartbroken' after shooting of Israel embassy staffer he met just two weeks ago

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin had just met with one of the slain Israeli Embassy staffers earlier in May, posting to social media Thursday he was "heartbroken" over her shooting by a "Jew-hating radical."

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, two staffers of the Embassy of Israel to the United States who were engaged to be married, were shot and killed as they left an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night.

Zeldin posted to X Thursday afternoon that he had met Milgrim, who was an American employee of the embassy, two weeks ago in his office.

"I just met Sarah two weeks ago in my office at EPA HQ," Zeldin posted. "She struck me as a young woman filled with life and positivity.

"Heartbroken to learn she was one of two tragically murdered last night by a Jew-hating radical screaming ‘Free Palestine,’" he continued. "May Sarah and Yaron rest in peace."

Zeldin shared a smiling photo of himself and Milgrim from the day they met.

Milgrim and Lischinsky were killed as they left the museum’s event focused on finding humanitarian solutions for Gaza.

Lischinsky was born in Israel and grew up in Germany. His father is Jewish, and his mother is Christian.

Authorities took Elias Rodriguez, a 30-year-old man from Chicago, into custody. Upon being taken into custody, Rodriguez began shouting: "Free, free Palestine."

The FBI is investigating the incident as "an act of terror."