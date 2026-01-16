Emmer to introduce new bill to strip citizenship from fraudsters and terrorists: 'You're going home'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A bill set to be put before lawmakers would strip naturalized Americans convicted of fraud and other offenses of their citizenship amid a widening scandal concerning fraudulent activity in Minnesota.

The "Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation Act," or the SCAM Act, slated to be introduced by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., would clarify what evidence the federal government can use when proving an individual did not meet the lawful requirements at the time of their naturalization.

The legislation would create a path to denaturalize anyone who, within 10 years of their naturalization, is convicted of fraud against the government, found to have joined, or affiliated with a foreign terrorist organization, or is convicted of an aggravated felony.

"If you came to this country to harm and take advantage of the American people, I’ve got news for you: You’re going home," Emmer told Fox News. "Anyone who commits fraud against American taxpayers, affiliates with a terrorist organization, or commits an aggravated felony after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen never met the requirements for naturalization in the first place and should be denaturalized and deported."

"It’s common sense and the SCAM Act will make it law," he added. "This legislation not only holds Somali fraudsters in Minnesota accountable, but it restores long-overdue integrity to America’s entire naturalization process. It’s time to send them home."

The bill comes amid heavy scrutiny in Minnesota over a massive fraud scandal that has engulfed Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis' Somali community.

In 2022, federal officials in Minnesota launched an independent investigation into Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit that prosecutors later described as a key driver of what grew into one of the largest COVID-relief fraud schemes, with an estimated $250 million in fraudulent claims, leading to criminal charges against 78 people.

The fraud was revealed by federal prosecutors last year, putting the state in the national spotlight.

In addition, Nick Shirley, a YouTuber and freelance journalist, went viral with a video uncovering alleged fraud involving daycare centers in the Somali community in Minneapolis.

He is scheduled to testify on Jan. 21 before the House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, which is holding a hearing on various Minnesota fraud scandals.

Sen. John Cornyn , R-Texas, introduced a bill that would amend the Child Care and Development Block Grant Act to impose harsher penalties on childcare providers convicted of fraud, and one of several moves in the upper chamber to tackle the sprawling Minnesota fraud scandal.

The effort is one of many coming from the Senate, where GOP lawmakers are looking at several options to crack down on fraud, both in Minnesota and more broadly in the federal government.