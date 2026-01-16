Expand / Collapse search
Congress

Emmer to introduce new bill to strip citizenship from fraudsters and terrorists: 'You're going home'

The SCAM Act would target naturalized citizens convicted of fraud, terrorism ties, or aggravated felonies within 10 years

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Jesse Watters: The Minnesota fraud faucet keeps on dripping Video

Jesse Watters: The Minnesota fraud faucet keeps on dripping

Fox News host Jesse Watters assesses the snowballing Minnesota fraud allegations on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

FIRST ON FOX: A bill set to be put before lawmakers would strip naturalized Americans convicted of fraud and other offenses of their citizenship amid a widening scandal concerning fraudulent activity in Minnesota. 

The "Stop Citizenship Abuse and Misrepresentation Act," or the SCAM Act, slated to be introduced by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., would clarify what evidence the federal government can use when proving an individual did not meet the lawful requirements at the time of their naturalization.

The legislation would create a path to denaturalize anyone who, within 10 years of their naturalization, is convicted of fraud against the government, found to have joined, or affiliated with a foreign terrorist organization, or is convicted of an aggravated felony. 

SENATE REPUBLICANS PUSH TO DEPORT, DENATURALIZE FRAUDSTERS AMID MINNESOTA SCANDAL

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Republican from Minnesota, during a television interview at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. Emmer has introduced a bill that would denaturalize convicted fraudsters of their U.S. citizenship.  (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"If you came to this country to harm and take advantage of the American people, I’ve got news for you: You’re going home," Emmer told Fox News. "Anyone who commits fraud against American taxpayers, affiliates with a terrorist organization, or commits an aggravated felony after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen never met the requirements for naturalization in the first place and should be denaturalized and deported."

"It’s common sense and the SCAM Act will make it law," he added. "This legislation not only holds Somali fraudsters in Minnesota accountable, but it restores long-overdue integrity to America’s entire naturalization process. It’s time to send them home."

The bill comes amid heavy scrutiny in Minnesota over a massive fraud scandal that has engulfed Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis' Somali community. 

In 2022, federal officials in Minnesota launched an independent investigation into Feeding Our Future, a nonprofit that prosecutors later described as a key driver of what grew into one of the largest COVID-relief fraud schemes, with an estimated $250 million in fraudulent claims, leading to criminal charges against 78 people. 

GOP SENATOR PUSHES TO CREATE ANTI-FRAUD SPECIAL INSPECTOR GENERAL AFTER MINNESOTA FRAUD REVELATIONS

The fraud was revealed by federal prosecutors last year, putting the state in the national spotlight. 

Nick Shirley at a daycare in Minnesota

Nick Shirley upended the news cycle last month with a 42-minute video investigating Minnesota daycare centers that appeared inactive despite receiving millions of dollars in government funding.  (Nick Shirley)

In addition, Nick Shirley, a YouTuber and freelance journalist, went viral with a video uncovering alleged fraud involving daycare centers in the Somali community in Minneapolis. 

He is scheduled to testify on Jan. 21 before the House Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, which is holding a hearing on various Minnesota fraud scandals. 

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, introduced a bill that would amend the Child Care and Development Block Grant Act to impose harsher penalties on childcare providers convicted of fraud, and one of several moves in the upper chamber to tackle the sprawling Minnesota fraud scandal.

Nick Shirley Previews His NEW Video On Minnesota Fraud | Will Cain Country Video

The effort is one of many coming from the Senate, where GOP lawmakers are looking at several options to crack down on fraud, both in Minnesota and more broadly in the federal government.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

