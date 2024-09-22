Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Mayor of Muslim-majority Michigan city endorses Trump: ‘Right choice for this critical time’

Mayor Ghalib met with former President Trump in Flint earlier this week for a private 20-minute conversation

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Reporters are using ‘Trump questioning’ against Kamala Harris: Laura Fink Video

Reporters are using ‘Trump questioning’ against Kamala Harris: Laura Fink

Rebelle Communications founder Laura Fink and Fox News contributor Guy Benson discuss the media’s handling of Kamala Harris’ economic agenda.

The mayor of a Muslim-majority city in Michigan says he is endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election, calling the former commander-in-chief, "the right choice for this critical time." 

Amer Ghalib, mayor of the Detroit-area suburb Hamtramck, announced his endorsement of Trump in a Facebook post Sunday. While admitting he and Trump didn’t "agree on everything," he said he regarded the former commander-in-chief as "a man of principles." 

Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib

Hamtramck Mayor Amer Ghalib, 43, in his City Hall office in Michigan. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"Though it’s looking good, he may or may not win the election and be the 47th president of the United States, but I believe he is the right choice for this critical time," Ghalib wrote in Arabic on his Facebook page. "I’ll not regret my decision no matter what the outcome would be, and I’m ready to face the consequences. For this, and for many other reasons, I announce my support and endorsement for the former, and hopefully, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump."

He added: "Now, let the Caravan begin its journey. This is just the starting point."

TRUMP VOWS TOUGH APPROACH TO SANCTUARY POLICIES

Trump reposted Ghalib’s message on his Truth Social account.

Trump pumps fist at Uniondale, NY rally

Republican presidential nominee former President Trump raises his fist as he departs a recent campaign event. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Ghalib’s endorsement of Trump comes after the two met in Flint earlier this week for a private 20-minute conversation. 

Ghalib told The Detroit News that Trump "knew a lot about me before the meeting." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We talked about various topics including the debates, the polls updates, the statistics of votes in Michigan and Wayne County, the Arab American concerns and the Yemeni Americans in particular. We also talked about the situation in Yemen," Ghalib said. 

Hamtramck is the only U.S. city governed entirely by Muslims, with more than 40% of the city’s population foreign-born. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics