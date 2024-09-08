Elon Musk pledges support for Second Amendment: 'Tyrants' disarm the people

Tech billionaire Elon Musk did not mince words when declaring his support for the Second Amendment on Sunday.

"The right to bear arms is there to protect free speech and stop a tyrannical government from taking your rights away! That’s why the first thing that all tyrants do is disarm the people, just like Chavez did when he was first elected. After that, no more real elections in Venezuela," Musk posted to his X account on Sunday.

Musk was responding to an interview clip of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock joining NBC News on Sunday, when he was asked whether Vice President Kamala Harris should support a mandatory gun buyback program.

Buyback programs are government initiatives to purchase privately owned firearms in order to reduce the number of guns in circulation. Harris supported such mandatory programs during her failed 2020 run for the Oval Office and has since backed away from actively supporting mandatory buyback initiatives.

TRUMP SAYS HE'LL ASK ELON MUSK TO LEAD GOVERNMENT EFFICIENCY COMMISSION IF HE WINS ELECTION

"Should she also be, in your opinion, supporting a mandatory gun buyback program," NBC's Kristen Welker asked Warnock, just days after the tragic Georgia school shooting that killed four people.

"We're not going to be able to get where we need to go without action in Congress. We've got to pass some laws to deal with this. Now, I was heartened by the fact that two years ago, we finally did a gun safety law -- the Safer Communities Act. And it was the first gun safety law we passed in 30 years, 30 years. And it was modest, but it did save lives, but clearly, in the wake of what happened just the other day in Winder, Georgia, is not enough," Warnock responded.

Musk, who has described himself as a "historically moderate Democrat," endorsed former President Donald Trump for president earlier this year and has previously pledged his support for the Second Amendment.

TRUMP-MUSK INTERVIEW: 5 BIGGEST TAKEAWAYS FROM THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION TO THE US BORDER CRISIS

"I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government. Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns," Musk told CNBC in 2022.

His latest statement supporting Americans' rights to bear arms has garnered praise from conservatives and those in the 2A community.

TRUMP IMPERSONATES ELON MUSK TALKING ABOUT ROCKETS: ‘I’M DOING A NEW STAINLESS STEEL HUB’

Trump said last week that if he wins the election in November, he will appoint Musk to lead a government efficiency commission.

"I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government," Trump said in a speech Thursday at the Economic Club of New York.

The comment comes after Musk suggested the creation of a government efficiency commission last month during a conversation he hosted with Trump on X.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I look forward to serving America if the opportunity arises. No pay, no title, no recognition is needed," Musk posted on X after Trump said he would follow through on Musk's idea of establishing such a commission if he wins in November.