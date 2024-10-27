Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk

Elon Musk comes out in support of Trump in 'dark gothic MAGA' at Madison Square Garden

Tesla and SpaceX CEO urged those in attendance at Trump's MSG rally to vote early

Louis Casiano
Published
Elon Musk says Republicans will get the government 'off' the back of Americans, and 'out of their pocketbooks' Video

Elon Musk says Republicans will get the government 'off' the back of Americans, and 'out of their pocketbooks'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at former President Trump's rally in Madison Square Garden.

Elon Musk unveiled what he called a "dark gothic MAGA" look on Sunday while supporting former President Trump. 

"I'm dark gothic MAGA," Musk told the crowd at Trump's campaign event at Madison Square Garden. "The energy in this room is incredible."

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was wearing a black MAGA cap with a gothic-looking font and a black shirt and jacket. 

TRUMP PREPS FOR MASSIVE CAMPAIGN RALLY SUNDAY AT NEW YORK CITY'S MADISON SQUARE GARDEN

Elon Musk at MSG

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk gestures as he steps on stage during a rally for former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden in New York, October 27, 2024. (AP)

Musk took the stage at the event while leading the crowd in a "USA" chant and imploring those in attendance to vote early.

"We're going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook," he said. "And America's just not going. It's just going to be great. America is going to reach heights that it has never seen before."

Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump

Elon Musk speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Musk urged those in attendance and watching on a video stream to vote early.

Trump at MSG

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Madison Square Garden, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in New York.  (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"What is the scorecard? Vote early," he said. "Vote now. Yeah. Make it make the margin of victory. So big that you know what can't happen." he added, referring to supposed issues with voter fraud. 

