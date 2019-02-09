Elizabeth Warren formally launches 2020 presidential bid: 'This is the fight of our lives'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., formally announced her candidacy for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination on Saturday, saying she wants to fight for "an America that works for everyone."

"This is the fight of our lives. The fight to build an America where dreams are possible, an America that works for everyone. I am in that fight all the way," she told supporters in Lawrence, Mass.. "And that is why I stand here today: to declare that I am a candidate for President of the United States of America."

In the announcement, she called President Trump "the latest -- and most extreme -- symptom of what's gone wrong in America."

"It won’t be enough to just undo the terrible acts of this administration. We can’t afford to just tinker around the edges – a tax credit here, a regulation there. Our fight is for big, structural change," she said to cheers from the crowd.

The left-wing firebrand, who launched an exploratory committee in December, made the announcement in Lawrence, a faded mill city with a heavily Latino population. The Warren campaign eyed it as the place where families fought back against mill owners who sought to slash wages in 1912.

“Lawrence has a history of working people coming together to make change, where the fight was hard the battle was uphill and where a group of women led the charge for all of us,” Warren said ahead of the announcement.

But Lawrence is also a sanctuary city in that it limits cooperation with federal immigration agencies to provide a safe haven for illegal immigrants. Last year it was the site of a major fentanyl bust.

The decision to pick Lawrence as the site for her campaign launch is in line with her presentation of herself as an economic populist fighting for the working and middle classes against the rich and big banks and corporations. She announced last month her plan to impose a "wealth tax" on Americans with more than $50 million in assets.

On Saturday, she spoke repeatedly about a "rigged system" and told the crowd that "if you don’t have money and you don’t have connections, Washington doesn’t want to hear from you." She also pushed back against claims she was pushing "class warfare."

"When I talk about this, some rich guys scream 'class warfare!' Well, let me tell you something, these same rich guys have been waging class warfare against hard-working people for decades – I say it’s time to fight back." she said.

But amid what is likely to be a packed 2020 Democratic presidential field, Warren has struggled to shake the controversy over her past claims to have Native American heritage -- and recently apologized to the Cherokee Nation for taking a DNA test to prove her Native American ancestry.

On Saturday, the President Trump's 2020 campaign called her a "fraud" minutes before she made her announcement.

"Elizabeth Warren has already been exposed as a fraud by the Native Americans she impersonated and disrespected to advance her professional career, and the people of Massachusetts she deceived to get elected," campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement. "The American people will reject her dishonest campaign and socialist ideas like the Green New Deal, that will raise taxes, kill jobs and crush America's middle-class. Only under President Trump's leadership will America continue to grow safer, secure and more prosperous."

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Kellianne Jones contributed to this report.