Elizabeth Warren calls for granting citizenship to illegal immigrants, says Harris 'will get that done'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., called for creating a pathway to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants on Sunday, arguing Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate to "get it done."

Warren made the comments during a Sunday morning appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" with host Jake Tapper. Tapper pressed her to defend the immigration policies of the Biden-Harris administration, which have been historically unpopular.

"I don't need to tell you voters overwhelmingly disapprove of how the Biden-Harris administration has handled the border," Tapper said. "By giving the nomination to one of the leaders of the border effort, aren't Democrats doubling down on one of your party's biggest vulnerabilities?"

"Border crossings now are lower than they were in the last year of the Trump administration. But recognize – and I know that Kamala Harris knows – this is a problem that ultimately has to be solved by Congress," Warren responded.

"We need the tools in order to have more resources at the border, to have more resources in the states and cities that are supporting migrants. And I believe we need to create a pathway to citizenship. All of that is part of what we need to do for comprehensive immigration reform. Kamala Harris will work with Congress and get that done," she added.

Former President Trump has remained focused on illegal immigration throughout his campaign. Border crossings repeatedly surged to unprecedented levels at multiple points during the Biden administration.

Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, accused Harris of wanting citizenship for illegal immigrants at a campaign rally in Minnesota on Saturday.

"Worst of all, Kamala Harris would happily erode every protection we have to prevent them from voting," Vance said at a rally in Minnesota Saturday. "She wants to hand over control of our country to people who shouldn't be here in the first place. And we cannot let her. And I have a message, a very simple message to the millions of illegal aliens who are in this country and shouldn't be. If you are here, start packing your bags right now because Donald J. Trump is coming back into office."