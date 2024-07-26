CBS station slapped with Community Note after claiming Trump misled about Harris-backed bail fund

A CBS News affiliate came under fire after it claimed former President Trump had "falsely" accused Vice President Kamala Harris of helping raise money for a bail fund that helped violent criminals get out of prison.

"Trump falsely accuses Harris of donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, bailing out ‘dangerous criminals,'" CBS Minnesota affiliate WCCO posted on X on Thursday in a post that racked up nearly 7 million views in less than 24 hours.

The media outlet was referring to Trump's comments at a North Carolina rally this week when he accused the presumed Democratic nominee of being soft on crime by "helping raise" millions of dollars to free violent criminals through her support of the bail fund.

During the 2020 campaign, Harris called on her then-Twitter followers to donate to the fund to help bail out those arrested during the George Floyd riots. "If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota," she wrote on the social media platform in June of that year.

HARRIS' BACKING OF BAIL FUND DURING GEORGE FLOYD PROTESTS DAMPENS TRUMP ‘PROSECUTOR’ CAMPAIGN PITCH

However, the bail fund has come under fire for helping put rapists and murderers back on the streets. Minneapolis-based FOX 9 reported that the fund spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to free an alleged knife murderer and a convicted rapist who was facing charges of sexual assault and kidnapping, among others.

Another criminal, George Howard, 48, also reaped the benefits of the funds. He allegedly became involved in a road rage altercation on an Interstate 94 entrance ramp before he shot another driver, according to Minneapolis police – weeks after bailing out on domestic assault charges.

Critics accused the CBS affiliate of lying and slapped the social media post with a Community Note.

"The accusation is not false. Kamala has promoted MFF in the past and her X post supporting it is still active (for now)," the note reads with a link to Harris's tweet which has an active donation link.

BLUE CITY COPS SAY KAMALA HARRIS ‘HELPED’ KILLERS AND RAPISTS, WARN OF ‘DISASTER’ IF SHE BECOMES PRESIDENT

WCCO's published story includes Harris's 2020 tweet calling for donations to the bail fund. However, the report accuses Trump of "misleading" voters and claims Trump was accusing Harris of personally donating to the bail fund.

"Despite Trump claim and 2020 tweet showing support, Harris never donated to Minnesota Freedom Fund," the headline for the report by WCCO reporter Esme Murphy reads.

Fox News Digital reached out to WCCO and CBS News for comment.

Fox News' Stepheny Price contributed to this article.