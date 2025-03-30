Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Politics

Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Democrat AG's attempt to block Elon Musk's $1M giveaway to voters

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 liberal majority

Andrea Margolis By Andrea Margolis Fox News
Published
close
WATCH LIVE: Elon Musk holds an America PAC town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin Video

WATCH LIVE: Elon Musk holds an America PAC town hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin

The DOGE kingpin has been giving away money as he hypes a Wisconsin election that could flip the state’s Supreme Court from a liberal to conservative majority.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously decided not to hear a last-minute attempt by the state attorney general seeking to prevent Elon Musk from giving away million-dollar checks on Sunday.

The news came just before the Tesla CEO was set to host an America PAC town hall in Green Bay on Sunday night. Musk handed over $1 million checks to two voters who signed a petition against "activist judges."

"The reason for the checks is that, it's really just to get attention," Musk said while holding a gigantic check. "It's like, we need to get attention….somewhat inevitably, when I do this….it causes the legacy media to, like, kind of lose their minds."

Badger State voters elect Wisconsin Supreme Court justices to 10-year terms, and Musk was there to support candidate Brad Schimel, a Republican former state attorney general.

DOGE DEPUTY, TREASURY SECRETARY DISH ON CRUSADE TO PULL THE IRS OUT OF ITS ‘REALLY BIG HOLE’

Elon Musk/Wisconsin Capitol split

The Wisconsin Supreme Court made a decision in Elon Musk's favor on Sunday. (Getty Images | iStock)

In a bid for an emergency injunction on Sunday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul asked the 4-3 liberal-majority court to reach a decision "as soon as possible but no later than the planned event on Sunday evening." 

Kaul argued that Musk's giveaway violates state election laws, though the two recipients of Musk's forthcoming checks have already voted.

"The offer to pay $1 million to two Wisconsin electors, conditioned on their having voted in the upcoming election, is a violation of Wisconsin Statute § 12.11, which prohibits offering ‘anything of value’ in exchange for "vot[ing] or refrain[ing] from voting," the attorney general's filing stated.

"Wisconsin law prohibits offering anything of value to induce anyone to vote," Kaul continued. "Yet, Elon Musk did just that."

ELON MUSK, DOGE TEAM OFFER UNPRECEDENTED PEEK BEHIND THE CURTAIN OF TRUMP'S COST-CUTTING DEPARTMENT

Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Brad Schimel and Susan Crawford are seen before a televised debate Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Milwaukee.  (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

In court filings, Musk's attorneys maintain that the payments are "intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate."

Schimel told "Fox News Sunday" that he does not control "any of the spending from any outside group, whether it’s Elon Musk or anyone else."

"That’s exactly what I’ve committed to anybody, whether it’s President Trump, Elon Musk or any donors and donors or supporters or voters in Wisconsin," the candidate added. "That’s my commitment."

It is unclear if Schimel will attend the rally. In a statement on X, Musk wrote that "entrance is limited to those who have signed the petition in opposition to activist judges."

Musk is being subjected to an injunction request to stop his handout of $1 million to a Wisconsin voter in the judicial election.

Musk was subjected to a failed injunction request to stop his handouts of $1 million to Wisconsin voters. (AP Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will also hand over checks for a million dollars to 2 people to be spokesmen for the petition," Musk added.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz and Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can follow her on X at @andreamargs or send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

More from Politics