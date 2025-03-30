Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Democrat AG's attempt to block Elon Musk's $1M giveaway to voters

The Wisconsin Supreme Court unanimously decided not to hear a last-minute attempt by the state attorney general seeking to prevent Elon Musk from giving away million-dollar checks on Sunday.

The news came just before the Tesla CEO was set to host an America PAC town hall in Green Bay on Sunday night. Musk handed over $1 million checks to two voters who signed a petition against "activist judges."

"The reason for the checks is that, it's really just to get attention," Musk said while holding a gigantic check. "It's like, we need to get attention….somewhat inevitably, when I do this….it causes the legacy media to, like, kind of lose their minds."

Badger State voters elect Wisconsin Supreme Court justices to 10-year terms, and Musk was there to support candidate Brad Schimel, a Republican former state attorney general.

In a bid for an emergency injunction on Sunday, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul asked the 4-3 liberal-majority court to reach a decision "as soon as possible but no later than the planned event on Sunday evening."

Kaul argued that Musk's giveaway violates state election laws, though the two recipients of Musk's forthcoming checks have already voted.

"The offer to pay $1 million to two Wisconsin electors, conditioned on their having voted in the upcoming election, is a violation of Wisconsin Statute § 12.11, which prohibits offering ‘anything of value’ in exchange for "vot[ing] or refrain[ing] from voting," the attorney general's filing stated.

"Wisconsin law prohibits offering anything of value to induce anyone to vote," Kaul continued. "Yet, Elon Musk did just that."

In court filings, Musk's attorneys maintain that the payments are "intended to generate a grassroots movement in opposition to activist judges, not to expressly advocate for or against any candidate."

Schimel told "Fox News Sunday" that he does not control "any of the spending from any outside group, whether it’s Elon Musk or anyone else."

"That’s exactly what I’ve committed to anybody, whether it’s President Trump, Elon Musk or any donors and donors or supporters or voters in Wisconsin," the candidate added. "That’s my commitment."

It is unclear if Schimel will attend the rally. In a statement on X, Musk wrote that "entrance is limited to those who have signed the petition in opposition to activist judges."

"I will also hand over checks for a million dollars to 2 people to be spokesmen for the petition," Musk added.

The Associated Press and Fox News Digital's Charles Creitz and Patrick McGovern contributed to this report.