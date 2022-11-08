Expand / Collapse search
Cybercrime
Published

Election Day: Champaign County, Illinois clerk says cyberattack causing 'connectivity issues'

The clerk's office of Champaign County, Illinois, is asking voters to stay in line and not be discouraged by the 'strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
The clerk's office of Champaign County, Illinois, is experiencing connectivity issues for its voting machines in what it is calling a "cyber-attack."

The Champaign County Clerk's Office announced Tuesday around midday that its systems were experiencing connectivity problems and poor server performance. The office stated it believed the issues are a result of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

FBI CHARGES THREE IRANIANS IN CYBER ATTACKS TARGETING LOCAL US GOVERNMENTS, POWER COMPANIES

 

  (iStock)

"The Champaign County Clerk’s Office is aware of connectivity issues and computer server performance being impacted," the clerk's office announced Tuesday via social media. "The Clerk’s Office believes these are due to cyber-attacks on the network and servers."

The post went on to inform readers that these were not the first issues at the office, saying that the clerk's office has experienced repeated DDoS attacks for the past month.

REPUBLICANS PUSH DOJ TO INVESTIGATE CYBERATTACKS AGAINST CHRISTIAN, PRO-LIFE WEBSITES

"For the past month the Champaign County Clerk’s website has been the target of repeated D-DOS attacks, fortunately the reinforced security and response from the Clerk’s IT team has prevented these attacks from being successful and the Clerk's website has remained secured," the post reads.

The office stated that voter data has not been compromised, encouraging voters to stay in line and not be dissuaded from casting a ballot. 

The Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield. 

The Illinois State Capitol building in Springfield.  (Daniel Acker for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The Tuesday statement went so far as to call the issues a "strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process."

"These cyber-attacks are a strategic and coordinated effort to undermine and destabilize our democratic process," the post states. "The intent is to discourage you from voting. Please do not fall victim to this. The Clerk's Office is committed to ensuring every eligible voter in Champaign County has access to a fair, free, and accessible election. Please stay in line!"

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

