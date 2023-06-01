Education Dept. blasted for promoting Pride Month while test scores plummet: 'Indoctrination camps'

The U.S. Department of Education was slammed on Twitter for a post celebrating the start of "Pride Month," which prompted several respondents to criticize the department’s priorities and perceived ideological indoctrination of children.

"Everyone in the school community should feel valued for who they are & free to be their authentic self," the department posted on social media on Thursday. "Our message to LGBTQI+ students, teachers, and staff as we begin #PrideMonth: ED has got your back."

Conservatives on social media quickly questioned the priorities of the department as test scores and reading proficiency have plummeted across the country over the last few years.

"We have schools in America where not a single child is proficient in their grade level, yet taxpayer money is being spent on sexualizing our children," former "Bachelor" contestant Jillian Anderson responded.

"These indoctrination camps that we call Public Schools are promoting and pushing sin and confusion, while actual education sits on the back burner," she said.

"Defund and shut down the unconstitutional and woke Department of Education," former Trump senior adviser Jenna Ellis tweeted.

"Get your kids out of public schools," The Blaze contributor Jason Moe tweeted. "This is state sponsored and endorsed depravity."

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The department's post comes weeks after it updated its guidance on prayer and other religious expression in public schools, warning school employees not to encourage or endorse such activity.