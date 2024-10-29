Early in-person voting launches in Kentucky, last day of early voting in Maryland

Kentucky kicks off early in-person voting on Thursday as the nation sits just five days away from Election Day. Meanwhile, Maryland concludes its early-voting today at 8 p.m.

Here is everything you need know about early-voting in Kentucky and Maryland.

Key down-ballot races in Maryland

Voters will decide on several closely watched down-ballot races in addition to the presidential race. For a full list of competitive elections, see the latest Senate and House rankings.

Maryland Senate

The last time the state voted for a Republican senator was 1980, but former Gov. Larry Hogan tied Democrat challenger Angela Alsobrooks in a recent poll and has put forth a set of moderate policy proposals without raising the ire of former President Trump. Hogan, a Republican, has been a vocal critic of Trump . Alsobrooks is leaning on her experience as a county executive and prosecutor, and the state’s heavily blue tilt gives her an edge.

The race is ranked Lean D in the Fox News Power Rankings .

Maryland’s 6th Congressional District

Democrat April McClain Delaney faces Republican Neil Parrott in what should be safe territory for Democrats. The race is ranked Likely D in the Power Rankings.

How to vote in Kentucky

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Kentucky.

Voting by mail

Absentee voting began earlier this month in Kentucky. Residents do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. Applicants must have sent a request for a ballot by Oct. 21, and those ballots must be delivered to state officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Kentucky began early in-person voting on Thursday, and it will continue through Nov. 2.

Voter registration

The deadline for registering to vote in Kentucky was Oct. 7.

How to vote in Maryland

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Maryland .

Early in-person voting

Absentee ballots can be returned in person through Election Day. Early voting runs through Oct. 31.

Voting by mail

Maryland began absentee voting in late September. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. Voters had until Oct. 29 to receive a ballot application, and that ballot must be delivered to county officials by Nov. 5.