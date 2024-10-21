Early in-person voting kicks off in Maryland

Maryland residents can begin heading to their polling places for in-person early voting on Thursday.

Here is everything you need to know to cast a ballot.

Key down-ballot races in Maryland

Voters will decide on several closely watched down-ballot races in addition to the presidential race. For a full list of competitive elections, see the latest Senate and House rankings.

Maryland Senate: The last time the state voted for a Republican senator was 1980, but former Gov. Larry Hogan tied Democrat challenger Angela Alsobrooks in a recent poll and has put forth a set of moderate policy proposals without raising the ire of former President Trump. Hogan, a Republican, has been a vocal critic of Trump. Alsobrooks is leaning on her experience as a county executive and prosecutor, and the state’s heavily blue tilt gives her an edge. This race is ranked Lean D in the Fox News Power Rankings.

How to vote in Maryland

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Maryland.

Voting by mail

Maryland began absentee voting in late September. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 29, and that ballot must be delivered to county officials by Nov. 5.

Early in-person voting

Absentee ballots can be returned in person through Election Day. Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 24, and runs through Oct. 31.

Voter registration

Maryland residents can register to vote in person during early voting (Oct. 24-31) or on Election Day. The deadline for registering online or by mail was Oct. 15.