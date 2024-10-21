Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

POLITICS

Early in-person voting kicks off in Maryland

Republican Larry Hogan seeks upset in closely watched US Senate race

By Anders Hagstrom , Rémy Numa Fox News
Published
close
Maryland Senate race is one of most expensive in country Video

Maryland Senate race is one of most expensive in country

Fox News' Madeleine Rivera reports on the 2024 Maryland Senate race on 'Fox News Live.'

Maryland residents can begin heading to their polling places for in-person early voting on Thursday.

Here is everything you need to know to cast a ballot.

Key down-ballot races in Maryland

Voters will decide on several closely watched down-ballot races in addition to the presidential race. For a full list of competitive elections, see the latest Senate and House rankings.

Angela Alsobrooks, Larry Hogan

Angela Alsobrooks and former Gov. Larry Hogan are vying for a Maryland Senate seat. (Reuters)

  • Maryland Senate: The last time the state voted for a Republican senator was 1980, but former Gov. Larry Hogan tied Democrat challenger Angela Alsobrooks in a recent poll and has put forth a set of moderate policy proposals without raising the ire of former President Trump. Hogan, a Republican, has been a vocal critic of Trump. Alsobrooks is leaning on her experience as a county executive and prosecutor, and the state’s heavily blue tilt gives her an edge. This race is ranked Lean D in the Fox News Power Rankings.
  • Maryland’s 6th Congressional District: Democrat April McClain Delaney faces Republican Neil Parrott in what should be safe territory for Democrats. The race is ranked Likely D in the Power Rankings.

HOUSE GOP DOUBTS GROW AS JOHNSON DIGS IN ON FUNDING FIGHT: 'PLAYING WITH A GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN'

Voter casts an early ballot in 2020 election

A woman fills out a ballot at a polling station located at Morgan State University in Baltimore during early voting in Maryland on Oct. 26, 2020. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

How to vote in Maryland

This is a guide to registration and early voting. For comprehensive and up-to-date information on voter eligibility, processes, and deadlines, please go to Vote.gov and the election website for Maryland.

'OUT OF MONEY': WHISTLEBLOWERS ALLEGE LACK OF SECRET SERVICE FUNDS, DELAYED PAYMENTS, TOP SENATOR REVEALS

Voting by mail

Maryland began absentee voting in late September. Applicants do not need to provide an excuse to receive a ballot. The state must receive a ballot application by Oct. 29, and that ballot must be delivered to county officials by Nov. 5.

Marylander wears an I Voted sticker in 2020

A sticker is seen on a person's shirt at a polling station at Morgan State University in Baltimore during early voting in Maryland on Oct. 26, 2020. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

Early in-person voting

Absentee ballots can be returned in person through Election Day. Early voting begins Thursday, Oct. 24, and runs through Oct. 31.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Voters line up to cast an early ballot in 2020 election

People line up for early voting outside a polling station in Bel Air, Md., on Oct. 27, 2020. (Reuters/Hannah McKay)

Voter registration

Maryland residents can register to vote in person during early voting (Oct. 24-31) or on Election Day. The deadline for registering online or by mail was Oct. 15.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics