Durbin's Catholic faith is a 'conflict of interest' for holding Supreme Court accountable: pro-choice group

The Roman Catholic faith of Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., presents a "conflict of interest" with his duty to hold the Supreme Court accountable as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to the pro-choice activist group Ruth Sent Us, which appeared to threaten protests outside Durbin's houses.

The Senate Judiciary Committee announced Friday that Durbin is "pressing the CEOs of Discord and Twitch about the role the platforms play in disseminating hatred and extremist content—and what they’re doing in response" in the wake of the Buffalo shooting.

Ruth Sent Us, which has become notorious for organizing protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices in the wake of the leaked draft opinion striking down the key abortion precedent Roe v. Wade, urged Durbin to "clean up SCOTUS first."

"Announce televised hearings into the traitors and sexual assaulters on the Court," the organization posted on Twitter, listing Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito (author of the draft opinion), and Brett Kavanaugh. "Watch your power grow."

Ruth Sent Us also appeared to threaten protests at Durbin's houses. "We’re going to start protests at your homes to make sure you hear our message," the group added Friday.

Ruth Sent Us added another reply Sunday, criticizing Durbin for his faith.

"Durbin, there is a conflict of interest between your Catholic faith and your role as Chair of [the Senate Judiciary Committee], with sole discretion to hold hearings into corrupt Catholic Justices," the activist group wrote. "We demand answers. Catholic [Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt.], speak up as well."

Ruth Sent Us shared a link to a Feb. 2018 article reporting that Bishop Thomas John Paprocki of the Roman Catholic diocese of Springfield, Illinois, decided to uphold a 2004 decision to deny Durbin Holy Communion over his abortion votes, particularly his vote against the Pain-Capable Unborn Children's Protection Act in 2018.

The pro-choice group's tweet comes amid renewed debate about Catholic leaders denying Holy Communion to pro-choice politicians.

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced Friday that he would bar House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from receiving Holy Communion due to her stance on abortion.

"A Catholic legislator who supports procured abortion, after knowing the teaching of the Church, commits a manifestly grave sin which is a cause of most serious scandal to others," Cordileone wrote in a letter to Pelosi. "Therefore, universal Church law provides that such persons ‘are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.'"

The San Francisco Examiner's editorial board urged Pope Francis to remove Cordileone for this.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church is unambiguous on the question of abortion, both in procuring one and assisting in the practice: "Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable."

"Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law," the catechism says, calling abortion and infanticide "abominable crimes."

It also declares, "Formal cooperation in an abortion constitutes a grave offense. The Church attaches the canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life."

Democrats have full-throatedly supported abortion following the leak of Justice Alito's draft opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization – the draft that overturns Roe. Although Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the draft is genuine, it dates back to February, and it does not represent the current or final opinion of the Court.

Although Ruth Sent Us has tagged its protests with the message "SCOTUS6," Politico's sources inside the Court claim that only five justices – Alito, Amy Coney Barrett, Niel Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Thomas – would overturn Roe. Roberts would support the Mississippi law at issue in case. Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor, and Stephen Breyer (who is retiring at the end of the term) will reportedly dissent.

In the wake of the historic leak, pro-choice protesters have repeatedly targeted the homes of Supreme Court justices, after Ruth Sent Us called for such protests.

Activists targeted Roman Catholic churches for protests on Mother's Day, and Ruth Sent Us promoted such protests.

Vandals also targeted a church in Boulder, Colorado, earlier this month, spray-painting "bans off our bodies" and "my body my choice" on the building.

Protesters have also picketed the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who has a 100% rating with the pro-choice activist group NARAL Pro-Choice America. Durbin, who may face a similar protest, has an 88% rating with NARAL. Leahy, whom Ruth Sent Us also targeted, has a 100% rating.

Durbin's office did not respond to an after-hours request for comment from Fox News Digital.