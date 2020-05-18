Dozens of delegates reportedly worried about risking their health at Democratic National Convention

Dozens of delegates said they are worried about risking their health to attend an in-person Democratic National Convention, as the DNC wrestles with the decision of whether to take on the ratings nosedive of a virtual convention in three months or pack thousands in an indoor stadium in Milwaukee to formally nominate former Vice President Biden.

Of the 59 Democratic delegates interviewed by the New York Times, nine said they planned to attend the convention. Seven said they’ve already made travel arrangements to Milwaukee the week of August 17 and two said they believe it will be safe to travel by then.

It comes as the Republican party is pressing forward with plans for an in-person convention the following week in Charlotte, N.C.

“We are fully committed to an in-person event in August,” a GOP convention official told Fox News. “We’re forging ahead as originally planned.”

The official told Fox News that the Republican National Committee has hired Dr. Jeffrey Runge, a leading national health security official and medical practitioner, to join the GOP convention team as a senior adviser for Health and Safety Planning.

DEMOCRATS TAKE FIRST STEPS TOWARD POSSIBLE VIRTUAL CONVENTION

Democrats have not yet come to a decision, but last week a DNC panel voted to give the team planning the party’s convention the power to limit the scope of the quadrennial gathering due to the pandemic. It could open the door to virtual voting for thousands of delegates taking part in the gathering.

The rule change now has to be approved by a majority of the DNC’s approximately 450 members.

“I have heard from people who have gone to many conventions, people who are die-hards, saying, ‘I’m not going to that,’” said David Pepper, the Ohio Democratic Party chairman, of an in-person convention. “One thing that may drive the decision is people saying they’re not going to go.”

The possibility that Republicans would put on a full convention, filling passionate Trump supporters into an arena, one week after a subdued virtual event from Democrats has some DNC members concerned about ceding the spotlight to President Trump.

REPUBLICANS PRESS FORWARD WITH CONVENTION AMID CORONAVIRUS, BRING ON MEDICAL ADVISER

“The unknown factor of a virtual convention is, how many people will get excited about seeing an acceptance speech from a basement with only a few people in the room?” William Owen, a D.N.C. member from Tennessee, told the Times. Biden, for his part, has not made a public appearance outside of his Delaware home since the final Democratic primary debate two months ago.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told reporters Monday that she's not heard any concern from delegates about attending the August convention in Charlotte.

McDaniel said the RNC was moving ahead but did note that the convention “is quite a ways a way and there is amble to time for us to adjust if necessary."

"We’re going to see how factors are on the ground and also get guidance from the mayor and the governor a little bit closer to the convention," McDaniel said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Biden campaign, too, is putting off any decisions regarding Milwaukee. “We are considering a variety of formats for this to take place, but we are certain that in the end it will capture the enthusiasm and spirit that we have to making Donald Trump a one-term president and transforming our country,” said a Biden spokesman, Bill Russo.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.