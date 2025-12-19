DOJ’s Epstein disclosure draws fire for website glitches, missing documents, redactions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice's efforts to release all of its files related to Jeffrey Epstein's and Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking cases by the legal deadline fell short of expectations on Friday, resulting in complaints ranging from technological glitches to excessive redactions and missing documents.

Just after 3 p.m., the highly anticipated website containing the documents went live with a message informing visitors they were "in line." The page never advanced and would occasionally crash. Once the files became visible, some people were reporting that they still could not access the website.

"Got me waiting in line for these Epstein files like it’s a 2019 Yeezy drop," one user wrote on X.

The law required that the files be searchable, but New York University law professor Ryan Goodman was among those who observed that the search bar feature on the website was also not reliably capturing content. Some on the left pointed out that President Donald Trump’s name was initially not showing up in any of the documents. Trump was one of many of Epstein’s affluent friends before Epstein faced charges. The search bar appeared to be working as of Friday night.

The most common criticism, however, focused on what critics described as an incomplete release and extensive redactions. The DOJ has said it was required to redact information that could identify victims or minors.

In a letter to Congress, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche touted the DOJ's effort to fulfill its obligations under the Epstein Files Transparency Act as "historic."

Blanche said the documents underwent a rigorous review and redaction process involving more than 200 lawyers and that certain DOJ components produced tranches of files this week that required more time to review. He said he expected the rest of the files to be uploaded to the website within two weeks.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., highlighted the statutory language of the Epstein Files Transparency Act on X.

"Unfortunately, today’s document release by @AGPamBondi and @DAGToddBlanche grossly fails to comply with both the spirit of the letter of the law that @realDonaldTrump signed just 30 days ago," Massie wrote.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a co-sponsor of the legislation, said he and Massie were "exploring all options," including potential contempt proceedings or other actions against DOJ officials.

"It is an incomplete release with too many redactions," Khanna said.

Tim Young, a media fellow with the conservative Heritage Foundation, panned the redactions in a post on X and took a jab at Attorney General Pam Bondi over the DOJ's botched rollout of already-public files earlier this year. Bondi had given right-wing social media influencers binders of files in February, but the records were a dud and enraged a faction of Trump’s base.

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., appeared on MSNOW on Friday evening and accused the administration of "breaking the law."

Still, the DOJ has stood by its work as exemplary, saying in a statement online that "President Trump’s DOJ is delivering historic transparency while protecting victims."

Fox News Digital reached out to the DOJ for comment.