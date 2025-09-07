Trump signs autographs for tennis fans before leaving US Open

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump was spotted signing autographs for fans at the U.S. Open before he left New York to head back to Washington, D.C., on Sunday evening.

Trump was at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens to watch Carlos Alcaraz defeat Jannik Sinner in four sets. Photos showed fans going up to security guards around Trump and asking if the president would sign their hats. Trump spent a few minutes signing the items.

He showed up less than an hour before the match began. He stepped onto the balcony of the Rolex corporate suite he was situated in and waved to the crowd. Tennis fans cheered for the president and Trump mouthed, "Thank you."

The president saluted as the national anthem played in the stadium. He received a mix of cheers and boos from the crowd as the cameras panned toward him. He reportedly received boos again in the middle of the match.

It’s Trump’s first visit to the Grand Slam tennis tournament since before he got into the White House. He was seen at the event in September 2015 – months after he announced his run for president the first time.

Alcaraz defeated Sinner 6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Trump was seen cheering for Alcaraz after he wrapped up the match.

Alcaraz won his first U.S. Open title back in 2022 over Casper Ruud. This year, Alcaraz won the French Open earlier this year and lost in the final of Wimbledon. He finished in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The 22-year-old has six Grand Slam titles on his resume with the Australian Open being the only major tournament he hasn’t won.