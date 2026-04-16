DOJ opens investigation into Eric Swalwell over sexual assault allegations

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The Department of Justice is investigating the multiple sexual assault allegations against former California Rep. Eric Swalwell, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Within the last few weeks, Swalwell has been accused by five different women of sexual assault and harassment over the last several years. District attorneys for both Los Angeles and New York have also launched their own respective investigations.

The string of allegations includes that he allegedly drugged and raped one woman and sexually assaulted one of his staffers, which have spurred at least two local criminal investigations. He has denied all the allegations, but has admitted to making mistakes.

Following the allegations, Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor and resigned from his position in Congress.

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"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in a statement announcing his resignation. "I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong," he continued. "But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

While Swalwell was originally silent as the allegations began, his office broke its silence earlier this week speaking to the New York Post.

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"This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race," Micah Beasley, a spokesperson for Swalwell, said at the time.

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Swalwell first became a member of the House of Representatives in 2013 after serving as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. He was also a city councilmember in Dublin, California, in 2010.

Fox News Digital's Adam Pack has contributed to this report.