Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Eric Swalwell

DOJ opens investigation into Eric Swalwell over sexual assault allegations

The California Democrat has been accused by five women and faces separate probes from LA and New York district attorneys

Brittany Miller By Brittany Miller Fox News
close
Rep. Eric Swalwell to resign from Congress following sexual assault allegations, expulsion threats Video

Rep. Eric Swalwell to resign from Congress following sexual assault allegations, expulsion threats

Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., announces his intent to resign from Congress following what reports are calling a long-standing 'open secret' of misconduct, facing an expulsion deadline and dual investigations into alleged sexual assault and a DHS probe involving nearly $90,000 in campaign funds used to pay an undocumented nanny.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Department of Justice is investigating the multiple sexual assault allegations against former California Rep. Eric Swalwell, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Within the last few weeks, Swalwell has been accused by five different women of sexual assault and harassment over the last several years. District attorneys for both Los Angeles and New York have also launched their own respective investigations.

The string of allegations includes that he allegedly drugged and raped one woman and sexually assaulted one of his staffers, which have spurred at least two local criminal investigations. He has denied all the allegations, but has admitted to making mistakes.

Following the allegations, Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor and resigned from his position in Congress.

'THE VIEW' CO-HOST CLAIMS SHE PERSONALLY WITNESSED TROUBLING BEHAVIOR FROM SWALWELL

Rep. Eric Swalwell speaks at Capitol press conference on committee assignments.

Rep. Eric Swalwell spoke during a press conference on committee assignments for the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 25, 2023, in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgment I've made in my past," Swalwell said in a statement announcing his resignation. "I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make."

"I am aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members. Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong," he continued. "But it's also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress."

While Swalwell was originally silent as the allegations began, his office broke its silence earlier this week speaking to the New York Post.

ROSIE O'DONNELL HEARTBROKEN OVER SWALWELL SCANDAL, DECLARING 'MEN SUCK' AFTER BILL CLINTON COMPARISON

Eric Swalwell waving before speaking at California Democratic Party State Convention

California gubernatorial candidate Eric Swalwell waves before speaking at the 2026 California Democratic Party State Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

"This false, outrageous rumor is being spread 27 days before an election begins by flailing opponents who have sadly teamed up with MAGA conspiracy theorists because they know Eric Swalwell is the frontrunner in this race," Micah Beasley, a spokesperson for Swalwell, said at the time.

Lonna Drewes speaks with attorney Lisa Bloom during news conference on assault allegation.

Lonna Drewes, alongside attorney Lisa Bloom, spoke during a news briefing on April 14, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California, where Drewes alleged that former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., drugged and sexually assaulted her during a 2018 encounter after offering professional mentorship. Swalwell has denied the allegations. (Myun J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Swalwell first became a member of the House of Representatives in 2013 after serving as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. He was also a city councilmember in Dublin, California, in 2010.

Fox News Digital's Adam Pack has contributed to this report.

Brittany Miller is a Breaking News Writer for Fox News Digital. Tips can be sent to brittany.miller@fox.com and @BrittMillerFox on X.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue