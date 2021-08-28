Justice Department hiring first-ever chief diversity officer

The Department of Justice has opened a new position to help improve diversity amongst employees in the nation’s top legal department.

A Chief Diversity Officer will join the Deputy Assistant Attorney General, Human Resources and Administration to "lead and coordinate the Department's diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility" in the federal branch, according to the position’s posting. The advertised salary for the person who lands the job is $144,128 to $172,500 per year.

Fox News could not immediately reach the Justice Department for comment on why the role had been added or if it is a direct result of an executive order the president signed earlier this summer.

In June, Biden signed an order to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) in the federal workforce.

"This Executive Order establishes an ambitious, whole-of-government initiative that will take a systematic approach to embedding DEIA in Federal hiring and employment practices," the White House said in a June statement. "When public servants reflect the communities they serve, the government is more effective and successful."

The new Chief Diversity Officer will work to not only ensure DEIA "remains a priority" in the DOJ, but serve as a channel for department-wide accountability.

President Biden campaigned on creating the most diverse cabinet in history in an attempt to fix racial disparities in the U.S.

Following his successful election said he would appoint people to his administration that "look like America."

Biden sought to fulfill his pledge by staffing top roles with people like Cecilia Rouse as the first Black chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, Pete Buttigieg as the first openly gay cabinet member, and Deb Haaland as the first Native American to fill the top job at the Department of Interior.

Biden’s executive order directed all federal agencies to review whether members of "underserved communities face barriers" within the prospective departments and to create a position for a diversity officer.