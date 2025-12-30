DOJ challenges Virginia law granting in-state tuition to illegal immigrants

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Trump administration is suing Virginia over a law that allows some illegal immigrants to pay in-state tuition rates to attend universities and colleges.

Federal law prohibits states from providing illegal immigrants postsecondary education benefits that are denied to U.S. citizens.

The Justice Department, which filed the lawsuit in Richmond, argues that Virginia state law discriminates against American citizens who can’t afford the same reduced tuition rates, scholarships or subsidies and that it incentivizes illegal immigration.

"This is not only wrong but illegal. The challenged act’s discriminatory treatment in favor of illegal aliens over citizens is squarely prohibited and preempted by federal law," the 13-page complaint states. "There are no exceptions. Virginia violates it nonetheless."

TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BANS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS FROM TAXPAYER-FUNDED SERVICES, INCLUDING HEAD START

Under state law, students who establish residency in Virginia for one year could be eligible for in-state tuition, regardless of their immigration status.

The complaint urges Virginia to stop providing illegal immigrants with in-state tuition rates, financial aid or other state benefits.

TRUMP ADMIN SUES COLORADO, DENVER OVER 'SANCTUARY LAWS,' ALLEGED INTERFERENCE IN IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT

"This is a simple matter of federal law: in Virginia and nationwide, schools cannot provide benefits to illegal aliens that they do not provide to U.S. citizens," said U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "This Department of Justice will not tolerate American students being treated like second-class citizens in their own country."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares for comment.

The Trump administration has filed tuition lawsuits against several other states, including Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, Oklahoma, Minnesota and California.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Upon taking office, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders to ensure illegal immigrants can't obtain taxpayer benefits or preferential treatment.