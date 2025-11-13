Expand / Collapse search
Democratic Party

DNC staffers ruthlessly mocked for fuming over remote work reversal: 'Get yourselves together'

Top ex-Biden adviser Neera Tanden was among Democrats who slammed the DNC uproar

By Alec Schemmel Fox News
Democratic National Committee employees were mercilessly mocked this week after news came out that staffers were very unhappy with a recent directive from DNC Chairman Ken Martin  end to remote work for employees who will now be required to show up to the office five days a week.

Leadership of the union representing DNC employees put out a statement following news of the new directive, describing it as "callous." Reports from those on the staff-wide call also described an immediate flurry of thumbs-down emojis and other signs of anger upon news of the new requirement.

"It was shocking to see the DNC chair disregard staff’s valid concerns on today’s team call," they wrote. "D.N.C. staff worked extremely hard to support historic wins for Democrats up and down the ballot last Tuesday, and this change feels especially callous considering the current economic conditions created by the Trump administration." Martin reportedly told employees that if they don't like the new policy, they should go find a job elsewhere. 

And Martin wasn't the only Democrat who had some harsh and pointed words for the Democratic Party staffers. Neera Tanden, former President Joe Biden's domestic policy advisor, had a similar message for DNC staffers, suggesting there were many eager folks waiting in line who would likely be more than willing to go into the office. 

PROGRESSIVE DEMOCRATS TURN ON PARTY LEADERSHIP AFTER GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN ENDS WITHOUT HEALTHCARE GUARANTEES

DNC chairman Ken Martin

Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin speaking from the DNC's home studio. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"If you think democracy is on the line – working in the office is not a big ask," Tanden wrote in a post on X. "And there are plenty of other people willing to step up. Get yourselves together people."

A left-wing group, the Center for New Liberalism, echoed the view that the staffers "should look elsewhere" if working from home is a "must-have."

"When you accept a job on a campaign, or with an org like the DNC, DCCC, etc, your single purpose is to win the election. It is a demanding job that requires long hours & sacrifices," the group wrote on X. "The other part of this is that I suspect [work from home] staff are probably losing opportunities for themselves by not being in the office. Campaigns require a lot of personal sacrifice, but the people who are good at their job and work to make themselves noticed in the office usually tend to go on to do big things!"

One Florida-based Democratic strategist, Steve Schale, who led Barack Obama's statewide efforts in Florida in 2008 and returned to help his campaign in 2012, said the DNC should implement a "requirement" to ensure those who want to work at the DNC really have what it takes.   

"There should be a requirement that to work at the DNC that you’ve done at least two cycles on an actual battleground campaign, where terms like flex hours & hybrid work don’t exist," Schale wrote on X.

6 HOUSE DEMOCRATS EXPLAIN BREAKING WITH PARTY TO END SHUTDOWN

Man walks past the Democratic National Committee headquarters in DC.

A man is seen walking in front of the Democratic National Committee's headquarters located in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Republicans did not spare the opportunity to slam Democratic Party staffers as well.  

"You can't make this up -- the DNC union is pissed that the Chairman is calling staff back into the office 5 days a week," former Trump White House press secretary, Sean Spicer, said after learning of the anger. GOP strategist, Matt Gorman, quipped that the image of DNC staffers logging onto a Zoom call in their pajamas amid all the chaos of Biden's reelection "is hilarious."

"The best part is that they still get two full months before they actually have to get out of bed 5 days week," GOP National Press Secretary Kiersten Pels said. "Is this a political committee or a daycare?"

Martin reportedly told his employees that the work-from-home policy the DNC implemented during COVID was never meant to be permanent, describing it as a "Band-Aid" that has long needed to be ripped off. He did say that remote work would still be allowed on a case-by-case basis, however.

Neera Tanden

Neera Tanden, one of former President Joe Biden's top advisors in the White House, was among those Democrats who slammed DNC staffers for being upset of having to go back into the office full-time, as opposed to remote work.  (Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

The staffer's union said it is considering all options in terms of challenging the measure. The group previously ratified a collective bargaining agreement with the DNC over the summer that "reaffirms its commitment to making hybrid work available," but also includes language that allows for a full return to in-person working as long as there is a 60-day notice period, according to the New York Times.     

Earlier this year, the Congressional Progressive Staff Association sent a letter to top House and Senate leaders proposing a rotating 32-hour work week for congressional staffers, arguing it would be a more "sustainable approach to work on a national level."

The proposal was widely mocked, however. 

"Why not be bold and ask for a 0-hour workweek?" quipped Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., at the time. "I wonder how blue-collar Americans would feel about white-collar workers demanding a 32-hour workweek."

